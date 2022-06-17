Summer has started at the Milton Public Library.
Beginning this week, and through August, the library is hosting an array of programs for both children and adults.
There’s a lot planned. The library is located at 430 E. High St.
On Mondays at 5:30 p.m. and Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m., through Aug. 17, the library is holding summer story time for children ages 8 and under. There will be stories, finger puppet plays and sing alongs. No registration is required.
Younger children age 4 and under can get their hands dirty at three outdoor toddler art events from June to August. They’ll be read an art-related story and then do an art project using colors, shapes and patterns. Session are at 10:30 a.m. on Fridays June 17, July 22 and Aug. 26.
Youth ages 6 to 12, meanwhile, can take part in a multitude of activities, from a LEGO Club that meets on Wednesdays in June and July, to mini golf and different arts and crafts programs. On July 26, they can also participate in a robot run, creating an obstacle course and taking turns traversing it.
For teens in grades 7 through 12, there are reading challenges and interactive events, including a 30-day hybrid challenge to complete 20 minutes of daily reading and to spend 20 minutes outdoors. High school students can also register to take part in a “100 Books before Graduation” challenge. Teens who complete the 30-day challenge will earn a free book and entry into a larger item contest. Participants in the 100-book challenge will receive a medal and be recognized in the teen area of the library.
Additionally, all area residents can help support the library by taking part in one-time events and a book sale. The book sale will be ongoing over a few weeks, taking place each day in July. And on Aug. 13, the Teen Advisory Board is holding its 7th-annual 5k and 1 mile fun runs at Schilberg Park in Milton.
To register for the runs visit https://runsignup.com/Race/WI/Milton/LibraryLopeLetsDashforBooks.
Later in the summer, there will be food. On Aug. 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the library will be the site of a food truck rally, with a percentage of the proceeds going toward the library.
Adults can get in on the action over the summer, too, with offerings that range from 90s trivia games to information sessions on tech support and Medicare basics. The library is even offering natural tie-die and DIY coaster workshops.Adults can can participate in monthly summer book club meetings. The books and dates of discussions are online, at als.lib.wi.us/MPL/events-more/adults/book-clubs.
For more information on all the summer events, visit als.lib.wi.us/MPL or call 608-868-7462.