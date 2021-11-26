Drive along Highway 59 from Milton toward Edgerton and you’ll see the familiar white-sided bar and restaurant Kosh Kabin Bar & Grill. The shores of Lake Koshkonong and the Lakeview Campground are behind it and a gigantic wooden rocking chair is planted in the front near the entrance to the building.
But the sign along the road is brand new rustic plank-like letters. This popular stop for food and year-round entertainment has new owners, a new menu and a line-up of activities to serve area residents and guests.
Melissa Campbell, husband Connor, mother Sherry Titus and father Ryan Crawford purchased the business and reopened its doors earlier this month.
Melissa Campbell was just finishing up business school when the opportunity presented itself.
“Connor happened to pass the building with the [for sale] sign up,” she said.
Campbell said she has worked in the restaurant and bar industry since she was 15 and always enjoyed it. and she and Connor had long wanted to own a business. Her mother also had a background in running a bar.
“She was partly retired when we decided to do it,” said Campbell, “so it kind of worked out that way.”
Since opening on Tuesday, Nov. 9, Campbell has been busy tweaking the menu and planning activities and events.
“We’re going to have several specialty items,” Cambell said, including burgers, sandwiches and soups.
Homemade chili is available daily along with a soup of the day. Sandwiches include BLTs, chicken sandwiches (grilled and fried), French dip, grilled cheese and a buffalo chicken wrap. They also have a pork chop sandwich with either barbecue sauce or mayonnaise.
“It’s a thin butterfly pork chop I grill and put on a hamburger bun with lettuce, tomato, and onion,” Titus said.
Homestyle specials are offered daily. On that section of the menu there is now a tuna melt, homemade beef stew and chipped beef and gravy on Texas toast. They offer a selection of salads as well.
Campbell said meat is purchased locally. On Sundays they offer 50-cent wings and loaded Bloody Marys.
But,do they have a Friday fish fry? Both Campbell and Titus laughed.
“You can’t be open without a fish fry,” they exclaimed. Beer-battered cod—two or three pieces—bluegill and walleye are offered as well as jumbo shrimp. Cole slaw and a dinner roll come with every meal as well as a choice of potato pancakes, waffle fries or french fries.
Campbell is also working up a drink menu, which currently lists a variety of martinis, Moscow mules, Manhattans and Old Fashioneds. She also offers what she calls her own “fruity concoctions.” She changes them up from time to time. She said they’ve proved quite popular.
Grand opening party, Dec. 11
Plans for bingo, indoor bags tournaments and live music are in the works.
Starting at 1 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 11, the new owners of Kosh Kabin will throw a Grand Opening Party. It will include an ugly sweater contest, 50/50 raffle, a meat raffle and music by the Zac Matthews Band.
Campbell acknowledged the turnover in ownership of the restaurant and bar in recent years. She said her goal is to make sure Kosh Kabin provides great food and great service.
“We are here to stay,” she said.
Space for private parties, with or without catering, is available. Follow Kosh Kabin on Facebook or call 608-580-0095 for more information.