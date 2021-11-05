As many as 42 southwest Wisconsin employers will take part in a virtual job fair set for 10 a.m.-noon, Friday, Nov. 12.
The participating businesses represent a variety of different industries in the Southwest Wisconsin Workforce Development Board (SWWDB) area, which includes the counties of Rock, Grant, Green, Iowa, Lafayette and Richland.
Participating job seekers can talk with employers in real time, explore job vacancies, and submit their résumé. Those interested are urged to register prior to the event. For the website and instructions, email DETWDA11BusinessServices@dwd.wisconsin.gov.
In addition, Department of Workforce Development (DWD) staff will be available in-person to assist job seekers with virtual registration and navigation of the event at the Rock County Job Center, 1717 Center Ave., Janesville, from 9 a.m.-noon, Nov. 12.
There will also be a virtual information booth available during the event with a brief video detailing the features of the system and virtual hiring event best practices.