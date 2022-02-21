Dressed a chicken, Physical education teacher Seth Ide jumps off a mini-trampoline into a pool of cold water during a polar plunge style event held at Northside Intermediate School in Milton on Friday, Feb. 18. Students raised $1,418 for Special Olympics Wisconsin.
Physical education teacher Nancy Debroux is the first to jump into a pool of cold water during a polar plunge style event held at Northside Intermediate School in Milton on Friday, Feb. 18. Students raised $1,418 for Special Olympics Wisconsin.
Student teacher Gavin Greene jumps in head first during a polar plunge style event held at Northside Intermediate School in Milton on Friday, Feb. 18. Students raised $1,418 for Special Olympics Wisconsin.
Student teacher Kayden Yoss jumps into a pool of cold water during a polar plunge style event held at Northside Intermediate School in Milton on Friday, Feb. 18. Students raised $1,418 for Special Olympics Wisconsin.
Dressed as Wonder Woman, music teacher Lindsey Tierney jumps into a pool of cold water during a polar plunge style event held at Northside Intermediate School in Milton on Friday, Feb. 18. Students raised $1,418 for Special Olympics Wisconsin.
Associate Principal Cassie Jemilo jumps into a pool of cold water during a polar plunge style event held at Northside Intermediate School in Milton on Friday, Feb. 18. Students raised $1,418 for Special Olympics Wisconsin.
Sixth grade teacher Lisa Kraayvanger holds her nose as she jumps into a pool of cold water during a polar plunge style event held at Northside Intermediate School in Milton on Friday, Feb. 18. Students raised $1,418 for Special Olympics Wisconsin.
Students cheer as physical education teacher Seth Ide, dressed as a chicken, walks out of pool following a jump into the cold water during a polar plunge style event held at Northside Intermediate School in Milton on Friday, Feb. 18. Students raised $1,418 for Special Olympics Wisconsin.
Dressed a chicken, Physical education teacher Seth Ide jumps off a mini-trampoline into a pool of cold water during a polar plunge style event held at Northside Intermediate School in Milton on Friday, Feb. 18. Students raised $1,418 for Special Olympics Wisconsin.
Physical education teacher Nancy Debroux is the first to jump into a pool of cold water during a polar plunge style event held at Northside Intermediate School in Milton on Friday, Feb. 18. Students raised $1,418 for Special Olympics Wisconsin.
Student teacher Gavin Greene jumps in head first during a polar plunge style event held at Northside Intermediate School in Milton on Friday, Feb. 18. Students raised $1,418 for Special Olympics Wisconsin.
Student teacher Kayden Yoss jumps into a pool of cold water during a polar plunge style event held at Northside Intermediate School in Milton on Friday, Feb. 18. Students raised $1,418 for Special Olympics Wisconsin.
Dressed as Wonder Woman, music teacher Lindsey Tierney jumps into a pool of cold water during a polar plunge style event held at Northside Intermediate School in Milton on Friday, Feb. 18. Students raised $1,418 for Special Olympics Wisconsin.
Associate Principal Cassie Jemilo jumps into a pool of cold water during a polar plunge style event held at Northside Intermediate School in Milton on Friday, Feb. 18. Students raised $1,418 for Special Olympics Wisconsin.
Sixth grade teacher Lisa Kraayvanger holds her nose as she jumps into a pool of cold water during a polar plunge style event held at Northside Intermediate School in Milton on Friday, Feb. 18. Students raised $1,418 for Special Olympics Wisconsin.
Students cheer as physical education teacher Seth Ide, dressed as a chicken, walks out of pool following a jump into the cold water during a polar plunge style event held at Northside Intermediate School in Milton on Friday, Feb. 18. Students raised $1,418 for Special Olympics Wisconsin.
It wasn't one of the eight official Wisconsin locations for the 2022 Polar Plunge, but students and staff at Northside Intermediate School in Milton held their own Polar Plunge style event Friday, Feb. 18, to raise money for Special Olympics Wisconsin.
The event followed the Special Olympics' new Chill at Home option, a virtual plunge event in which participants video themselves at a location of their choosing and jump into a pool of cold water, rather than a lake.