It wasn't one of the eight official Wisconsin locations for the 2022 Polar Plunge, but students and staff at Northside Intermediate School in Milton held their own Polar Plunge style event Friday, Feb. 18, to raise money for Special Olympics Wisconsin.

The event followed the Special Olympics' new Chill at Home option, a virtual plunge event in which participants video themselves at a location of their choosing and jump into a pool of cold water, rather than a lake.  

The Milton event raised $1,418.

