From left, Kelly Whitney, Paula Schmit and Becky Hillman pose for a photo after Schmit receives her Milton Area Chamber of Commerce Teacher of the Year award. Whitney and Hillman are both from the chamber.
Milton Area Chamber of Commerce’s Teacher of the Year this year is Paula Schmit, an anatomy instructor at Milton High School.
Schmit has taught in the Milton School District for the past 19 years and retired from teaching March 3.
She has used her teaching style as the foundation for new courses she created in the science department, including a new forensics class. She was inspired to create that class after watching TV crime shows and having many conversations with former police liaison officer Martin.
In her forensic science class, students had to apply critical thinking and problem solving skills to solve mock crimes Schmit would set up in the library. In her anatomy and physiology classes, she enjoyed taking students to a cadaver lab at Marquette University to provide a practical application of anatomy for them.
Schmit grew up near Green Bay, where she enjoyed taking apart her brother’s boomboxes to figure out how they worked. She has a bachelor’s degree in biomedical engineering from Milwaukee School of Engineering and a master’s degree in anatomy from the Medical College of Wisconsin.
Before becoming a teacher, Schmit worked as an engineer in Illinois for six years. During her career she realized how much she liked teaching others. When she moved to Milton to raise her family with her husband, she decided to leave engineering to obtain a teaching certificate in science from UW-Whitewater.
Schmit started teaching at Milton High School in 2003. There, she started to work under the guidance of fellow biology teachers Dave Bendlin and Steve Heilman. She was happy to incorporate her hands-on style of teaching in the classroom.
She is looking forward to finding new adventures to help pass on her passion for learning to the next generation.
Schmit’s favorite part of being a teacher was ”seeing the light in student eyes when you can tell that what you just taught finally clicked.”