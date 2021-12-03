EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the third and final story in a series on Milton-area wineries.
There is no shortage of ideas for celebrating the holidays at Timber Hill Winery. Located at 1223 Storrs Lake Road in Milton, owner Amanda Stefl has events planned throughout the season. She also has unique new wines created for the holidays, and plenty other ways for guests to add merriment to their celebrations.
Timber Hill offers 12 Wines of Christmas boxes which include wines not shelved in the store. People select the wines for their own box and can choose up to two bottles of any particular wine. Red and white wines are included and range from dry to sweet.
“We actually have 13 different ones to choose from,” Stefl said.
Why 13?
“I couldn’t decide!” Stefl replied. “I couldn’t eliminate one, so we have 13 options.”
One of the wines has been particularly popular.
“We call it Snow Globe,” she said. That wine includes edible brew dust glitter.
“It’s all shimmery, like a snow globe in a bottle of wine.” The wine itself is a fruity semi-sweet wine, she said.
Another wine introduced for the holidays is the Frosted Cranberry. Made with Wisconsin cranberries, it is sweeter than the tart cranberry Timber Hill offers year-round. Gold glitter has been added to this wine, too.
Also debuting this season are their Pour Decision Cocktail Mixers. Made in-house, the simple-syrup blends come in several different flavors and have been slowly released over the last few months. They are nonalcoholic and can be combined with wine, liquor or mixed with something like 7-Up in mocktails. So far, Stefl said, Prickly Pear seems the most popular flavor.
Timber Hill wine club memberships make great holiday gifts—assuming the recipient likes wine. Club memberships are customizable with different levels offering between one bottle of wine and one tasting per month to four bottles of wine, two tastings and two glasses of wine per month.
Giving a membership to a significant other can be considered a “date night,” Stefl said. “Get your wife a membership and then that’s like a monthly promise.”
The dates themselves can even be spent at the winery on an upcoming event night.
“We are going to be doing Christmas trivia in December and then we’ll also have our Wino-Bingo on the other Friday nights,” Stefl said. “So every Friday we’ll have something going on.”
Christmas Trivia is scheduled for Dec. 10. Wino-Bingo will be held on Dec. 3, 17 and 31. The Milton Area Youth Group will benefit from these events.
On the patio of the winery are heated domes for rent. Each fits eight people and can be reserved for 90 minutes through their website. The fee is $75, but Stefl said there is a happy hour discount of $25 from 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Wednesdays and Thursdays, and from 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Fridays.
After the busy, festive season, January can feel like a long and dreary month. But Stefl said she has found a way to keep the fun flowing.
With each purchase at Timber Hill between now and New Year’s, customers will be handed a sealed envelope. Inside is a coupon for a prize. Prizes range from a dollar off, percentage discount to a free bottle of wine. But the recipients can’t open the envelopes before they return in January to redeem their prizes.
“Put it in your glove box or your purse pocket, but don’t forget about it,” Stefl said. “Then come back in January to see what’s inside.”
For more information about about Timber Hill events, club membership and available wine, go to timberhillwinery.com.