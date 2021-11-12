MADISON
Gov. Tony Evers and the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin (PSC) announced Tuesday that $100 million will be available for the next round of expanding broadband in needed areas of Wisconsin.
State broadband expansion grants using federal funds have since 2019 provided or will provide more than 300,000 homes and businesses with access to new or improved service, according to the governor’s office.
“Whether it’s going to school, working from home, or running a small business, broadband is essential to ensuring our families, communities and our state bounce back from this pandemic even better than we were before it hit,” Evers said in a press release announcing the grants.
Adams Publishing Group, which owns The Milton Courier and several other newspapers in Rock County, reported in September that sufficient broadband service is lacking in 53% of Rock County alone.
In late February, the Rock County Board of Supervisors started a concerted push to provide all Rock County residents with reliable and high-speed internet access.
Rock County’s effort could shrink the participation gap and grow equal education opportunities for rural students in the years to come.
The funding for the grants announced this week comes from the 2021-23 biennial budget signed by Evers in July, which provided $129 million over the biennium for expanding high-speed broadband internet to unserved or underserved areas of the state. In Evers’ first biennial budget, $48 million was allocated for broadband expansion, which funded 130 grants.
With funding provided through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act and through the federal American Rescue Plan Act, the PSC awarded over $105.3 million for 94 projects in more than 42 counties and three tribal communities.
The purpose of the State Broadband Expansion Grant Program is to deploy high performance broadband in underserved areas of the state. Since the program’s inception in 2014, 268 grants have been awarded and have or are in the process of connecting more than 20,000 businesses and 296,000 homes to high-speed broadband internet.