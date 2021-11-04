Milton and Milton Junction took very separate paths to village incorporation, and the two events occurred 45 years apart.
In 1904 an application was made to incorporate Milton as a village. A survey had been made by Milton College professor Alfred E. Whitford to show the distances and boundaries of the area to be included within the village was 982 acres. An accurate census verified by Jonas B. Tracy on May 3, 1904, showed the population of the proposed village was 813.
In an election held in September of that year, the incorporation carried by just 26 votes, 111-85. A headline in the September 15, 1904, Milton Telephone proclaimed “Milton Stands for Progress.”
The story reporting the news editorialized on the issue: “Milton today has taken its first and most important step toward becoming a thriving and energetic business center and the ‘citizen of the village of Milton’ as he sits down to his evening meal, may well feel proud of his little city which today declared itself for progress by deciding for incorporation by a vote of 111-85.”
A month following the vote, village officers were elected. J. B. Tracy was the first president of the village, and trustees included A.T. Alexander, W.B. Maxson, W.A. Chaney, O.E. Orcutt and M.C. Whitford.
In hindsight, it’s difficult to argue with the opinion of the Telephone in reporting the vote considering the progress made by the village in the 15 years after incorporation.
By 1919, the village purchased its own village hall; entered into a contract with the Milton Water, Light and Power Company to furnish electric current for street lights, replacing oil lamps; realized the construction of a new rail depot; facilitated the construction of two large commercial buildings (the Whittet building on Main Street and the Maxson building on College Street); and saw two major construction projects on the Milton College campus with the addition of Whitford Hall and the Daland Center.
Milton Junction becomes a village
Milton Junction did not incorporate as a village until 1949, forty-five years after its sister Milton became a village in 1904. As such, Milton Junction was governmentally a part of Milton Township and governed by its town board.
Beginning in 1876 there were no fewer than five efforts to incorporate Milton Junction as a village. There were four incorporation votes taken among Junction citizens between 1876 and 1919. The fifth time was the charm, and in January 1949, incorporation was approved by a margin of 275-239.
Heavy snow on Jan. 18 could not keep away from the polls 516 of the estimated 630 eligible voters. The turnout was higher than any other recent election at the Grange Hall, officials said. With the vote, Milton Junction legally became an incorporated village of about 1,007 persons.
With the incorporation of the village, the township of Milton lost jurisdiction over the village and the area had to wait until after the selection of officers before government could function.
A village caucus was held Feb. 1, 1949, at the Grange Hall for the election of village officers. Arnie Agnew was elected the first president of the village. Village trustees elected included Lawrence Dickhoff, Tony Lukas, G. W. Hevey, A. G. Holmes, Don Hillestad and Henry Ullius; Janette Heinig, clerk; Ralph Campbell, constable; Robert Waterman, accessor; Edward Hull, justice of the peace; and Kitty Richardson, treasurer.
Milton Junction became the fifth village in Rock County to assume incorporated status. Other villages in the county in 1949 were Milton, Clinton, Orfordville and Footville. One member was added to the Rock County Board of Supervisors, growing the number of representatives to 63.
But the issue of incorporation was far from over. Opponents of incorporation challenged the matter in court, seeking to nullify incorporation on the grounds that preelection petitions objecting to the referendum were incorrectly dismissed. Petitioner Arthur Tegt took the matter to the Wisconsin Supreme Court, which in October 1949, declared village incorporation legal.
Legal battles also continued over the division of assets between the new village and Milton Township. It wasn’t until 1953 that the Wisconsin Supreme Court again settled the local matter by ordering the township to divide assets, including a large building fund, with the village.
Many improvements to the village were made over the next few years, including the blacktopping and lighting of streets, garbage collection and updated building and zoning ordinances.
The village annexed LaMar subdivision in 1955 and in 1958 the Arnie Agnew and Lawrence Dickoff donated LaMar Park to the village. The name LaMar is derived from a combination of the names of family members.
Doug Welch is president of the Milton Historical Society and a former editor for The Milton Courier.