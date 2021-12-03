Edgerton Student Council presents the 30th annual Snowflake Craft Fair from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 4, at Edgerton High School’s fieldhouse. The event will feature more than 100 vendors from all over the state. Visitors are eligible for hourly door prizes and a grand prize quilt drawing. For more information, email Georgia Paulson at georgia.paulson@edgerton.k12.wi.us
Dec. 4: Pop Up Christmas Shop
Pop Up Christmas Shop, hosted by Chapel Specialties on the Square on Dec. 4, is a shopping event featuring over 20 local vendors, from crafters and artists to direct sales people and food vendors. The event, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.. Saturday, Dec. 4, will take place at Chapel Specialties, 819 E. High St., Milton. (For parking, GPS 880 Mc Ewan Lane.) Admission is free, as is one entry per person for the gift basket drawing. The event supports the Milton Food Pantry by collecting donations of cash and nonperishable food. For more information, contact Deanna Sorenson at 608-201-8217 or angelmoonllc@gmail.com
Dec. 5: Show of Lights
The 2021 Show of Lights, presented by the Milton Area Chamber of Commerce, will showcase the array of holiday lights within the city limits from 4-8 p.m., Dec. 5. There will be awards for best decorated home and business. For more information, including how to sign up and obtain a map, see the Show of Lights Facebook page.
Dec. 6: Library Board meeting
The Milton Library Board meeting starts at 6:30 p.m.
Dec. 7: City of Milton meetings
The Milton Plan Commission meets at 4 p.m. and the Milton Common Council meeting starts at 6 p.m.
Dec. 10-12: A Christmas Carol at the Milton House Museum
Follow actors performing Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” as they move through the Milton House campus at 18 S. Janesville. Presented by Creative Outlets Theater, the performances will be held from 7-9 p.m., Friday-Sunday, Dec. 10-12. Seating is limited and advance reservations are required. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for kids 12 and under and can be purchased at eventbrite.com.