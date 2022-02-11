EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the second of a two-part historical account of two early and prominent Black residents of Milton. Part I, which appeared in the Feb. 4 issue of The Milton Courier, focused on A. B. Lee, a former Black soldier in the Union Army who owned a successful harness shop in town. Part II, below, is about Lee’s third wife, Amanda, was a slave who sought and found freedom in the Janesville-Milton area.
During the nation’s centennial year, 1876, A. B. Lee married Amanda Barker, a woman born into slavery in Mississippi in 1847. Born Amanda Johnson, she was 16 years old when she stole away to the Union Army lines in 1863 near Corinth, Mississippi.
A year into the war, the Union Army adopted a policy to not return fugitive slaves to their places of bondage. As the army moved through the south on its way to the siege of Vicksburg, it became common for slaves to flee plantations, seeking asylum within the Union lines.
Johnson was held in a Union Army “contraband camp” where she cooked and sewed for soldiers. She let it be known she was seeking transport to the Madison, Wisconsin-area, where she claimed to know people.
Among the soldiers Johnson met was Simon Lord, a regimental surgeon from Edgerton. Lord was 35 with an established medical practice in Edgerton in 1861 when he enlisted in the Union Army as a surgeon with the 13th Wisconsin Infantry Regiment. By 1863, Lord was with the Wisconsin 32nd, setting up field hospitals and traveling among encampments in Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Kentucky, Tennessee and, eventually, Mississippi.
An account of an 1862 incident perhaps sheds light on Lord’s abolitionist sentiments. The incident is recounted in an entry about Lord in the Rock County, Wisconsin, Portrait and Biographical Album, published in 1889.
Lord was asked to determine the fate of a black youth who found his way to the army’s encampment. The youth was from Kentucky, one of the slave-holding states that did not secede from the Union, and was being pursued by a slave-catching bounty hunter.
When Lord was informed the lieutenant colonel in command of the regiment ordered the youth be relinquished, Lord said “I will obey no such order; it comes from a coward and is a disgrace to the regiment and the state of Wisconsin.”
By late 1863, Lord was in poor health, resigned his commission and made plans to return to Wisconsin. He learned of Amanda Johnson’s interest in traveling to Wisconsin.
According to a 1979 letter written by Milton’s Jennie Drew, Johnson asked soldiers to help her get to Wisconsin. Drew knew Amanda Lee late in her life and noted that she talked freely of her time as a slave. Drew recounted some of those stories in a letter held in the archives of the Milton Historical Society.
According to Drew’s letter, Lord told Lee to meet him at a rail depot at a certain time and she could travel north with him. “She made her get-away and got to Madison,” Drew wrote in the letter.
Census records indicate Amanda Johnson arrived in Madison in 1864. On April 21, Amanda Johnson married Mahlon Barker, a widower and barber by trade. The marriage certificate lists the “color” of both parties as being black. Mahlon Barker died April 3, 1874.
Widowers Lee and Barker marryAfter Arthur Lee had been a widower for the second time in three years and Amanda Barker for two years, the couple married on Dec. 31, 1876. It is unknown how they met.
An entry in the diary of Ezra Goodrich dated Jan. 7, 1877 indicates Goodrich directed a man named Josy to go “to Madison with a team to get Mrs. Lee’s things.”
In the Jan. 9, 1877, Janesville Gazette, the Lee marriage was announced in the following manner among the newspaper’s notes about the village of Milton:
“A. B. Lee, the harness maker, took on himself the matrimonial harness, his mate being a widow lady, Mrs. Barker of Madison. The bride and groom will make this village their home and to them are extended the congratulations and best wishes for future prosperity incident to such events.”
The announcement continued, “A. B. Lee’s wife was born in Mississippi and was a former slave, although many persons would suppose that she was a Caucasian, so slight is the mixture of African blood in her veins. The thought that a person with so little African taint should have been as property is horribly revolting and yet there are many in the north today who defend this accursed iniquity and would like to see such people enslaved again.”
Amanda Lee’s service honoredThe Lees settled into life in the village, raising Arthur James Lee. A. B. Lee’s harness shop appears to have been a successful business. They involved themselves in the community, A. B. was an active member of the Hamilton Post GAR—the Civil War veteran’s organization—and Amanda was a charter member of the GAR Women’s Relief Corp.
Amanda Lee was 50 years old at the time of her husband’s death. She did not remarry and continued to be an active member of the community. Drew wrote that Amanda Lee attended church and helped with Sunday school each week. She also continued duties with the GAR Women’s Relief Corp.
“The office of conductress in the Relief Corps was something Mrs. Lee could manage and she always did it with precision,” Drew wrote of Amanda Lee. “She took great pride in it.
“She had charming manners and always made a good impression.”
On Jan. 10, 1934, Amanda Lee was singularly honored as the Milton group’s only attending charter member when the Women’s Relief Corps celebrated its golden anniversary during festivities at the Milton Junction Odd Fellows Hall along Vernal Avenue. Later that year, she was recognized for her 50 years of service at the state WRC convention in Oshkosh.
“It was a surprise to her and she was speechless,” Drew wrote.
In the spring of 1935, Amanda Lee died at age 87. The Janesville Gazette obituary for Amanda Lee did not mention her slavery past and contained other inaccuracies. Drew explained some of the discrepancies as being the result of the wishes of Arthur James Lee, who was living in California.
“He was very proud and resentful of his lot in life,” Drew wrote. “Mrs. Lee would not have objected as she talked freely of her slave days. The obituary states that she came to Madison with her parents, but that is really a nice little fiction.”
No doubt, without the efforts of Jennie Drew, Amanda Lee’s interesting story would not have come to light.
It is unknown whether Amanda Lee and Dr. Simon Lord ever communicated after their 1864 journey north. Following the war, Lord resumed his medical practice in Edgerton and was elected to the state legislature—first to the Assembly, then to the state Senate.
Lord died in 1893 at age 66. He is buried in Edgerton’s Fassett Cemetery, about nine miles west of the Milton Cemetery and Amanda Lee.
Doug Welch is president of the Milton College Preservation Society and a former editor of The Milton Courier.