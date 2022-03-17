Milton High School has been looking for a diagnostic tool that can help teachers and students with instruction. It thinks it has found that tool in ChalkTalk.
ChalkTalk helps high school students with standardized tests such as the SAT or ACT. Recently, high school juniors used the program to take a practice ACT test. After the test, the program predicts the score the student will receive and also shows what skills and areas they need to work on.
“It is a tool that the homeroom teacher can use and it will show the areas and specific skills in the ACT that the student needs to work on,” Milton High School Principal Jeremy Bilhorn told the Milton School Board at its Monday meeting. “They give specific lessons that the students can work with to help students improve the ACT score.”
Bilhorn and his team discovered the product midyear and have been testing it since January. He shared the tool with the curriculum committee a few months ago.
“We liked what we saw for the initial pilot, and it’s something we are going to institute at the high school for other grade levels,” Bilhorn said. “We will be doing this instead of taking a pre-ACT because it gives more diagnostic data that we’re able to use before taking the actual ACT. It’s more than just a test prep.”