By Milton Courier staff
The Janesville Morning Rotary and Janesville Noon Rotary clubs on Wednesday selected eight Milton High School students as their October and November students of the month.
Morning Rotary Students of October
Aidan Leneau, son of Jen and Brad Leneau, of Janesville, is a member of the Spanish National Honor Society. He has likewise been a dedicated student athlete during his high school career, having played for the Red Hawk football and baseball teams all four years of his high school career. Following graduation, Aidan plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
Maddy Schuetz, daughter of Jen and Jerry Schuetz,of Milton, is a student council representative as well as a member of both the National Honors Society and the National Spanish Honors Society. Alongside her fellow honors society club members, she is an active volunteer in the community. On top of her academic accomplishments, Maddie competes on the Red Hawk girls swim team and track and field team. Following graduation, she plans to attend a 4-year college to study business with the hopes of entering the field of finance.
Noon Rotary Students of October
Luke Bilhorn, son of Anna and Jeremy Bilhorn, of Janesville, is an accomplished student, athlete and musician having earned his athletic, academic and band letters. A member of the National Honors Society and Spanish Honors Society, Luke also performs with Milton’s acclaimed marching band and jazz bands. He has been a member of the Red Hawk cross country team all four years of high school. Luke lends his musical talents as an organist and keyboardist for his church, where his is also a student leader in the Awana and youth groups. Following high school, he plans to pursue a degree in engineering at a 4-year university.
Alayna Borgwardt, daughter of Elizabeth Bailey, of Janesville, and Scott Borgwardt, of Janesville, is a member of the MHS Link Crew, Caritas for Children Club, National Honors Society and National Spanish Honors Society. A student athlete as well, she has been a member of the Red Hawk track and field team and cross country team all four years. She has served as captain of the cross country team since her sophomore year. An active community volunteer, Alayna gives her time to the Salvation Army and also her church, River Hills Community Church, where she assists with multimedia projects. She also organized the Milton Summer Running Club. Following high school, she hopes to attend UW-Madison to pursue a degree in food science.
Morning Rotary Students of November
Abbigale Anderson, daughter of Gretchen and Todd Anderson, of Janesville, is a member of the Student Council, National Honors Society, Spanish National Honors Society, Link Crew and Unity Team. She has been a competitive dancer since she was in the 3rd grade and showcases that talent as a member of the Red Hawks Poms Squad, for which she is captain during her senior year. She also volunteers for the No Limits Dance Program at Life Dance Academy. Following graduation, she plans to attend college to earn her undergraduate degree in biology with an ultimate goal to go on to medical school to become a psychiatrist.
Rachel Kuolt, daughter of Brandi and Michael Kuolt, of Milton, has been a member of the service-oriented Interact club, Caritas for Children, Forensics, HOSA-Future Health Professionals and the Spanish Club, for which she has served as an officer for the past three years.
She is the president of Milton’s chapter of the Red Cross Youth Group. She is a member of the National Honors Society, the Spanish National Honors Society and earned the AP Scholar Award. She has volunteered as a math tutor for both Milton and Janesville Craig high school students. Outside of school, Rachel earned her black belt in Karate and finds time to volunteer for the local animal rescue “Touched By A Paw.” Following graduation, she plans to pursue a major in biology or pre-medicine.
Noon Rotary Students of November
Azia Lynn Koser, daughter of Wendy and Jon Koser, of Janesville, is an accomplished student scholar and athlete. Azia earned her academic first bar for eight straight quarters of high honor roll at MHS. She has participated in the Janesville Noon Rotary “Making the Grade” recognition ceremony in 2019, 2020 and 2021. A dedicated swimmer, she is a member of the J-Hawk Aquatic Club, South Central Swim team and also lettered in swim for all four years of her high school career. She is a member of the National Honors Society and Spanish National Honors Society. She has volunteered as a MIlton Library Summer Reading Mentor and with the One Apple Lunch Bunch. Following graduation, she plans to attend the Stonehill College of Easton, Mass., where she will swim for the Sky Hawks and study to become an engineer.
Adison Slama, daughter of Jessica and Chad Slama, of Janesville, has been on the MHS honor roll all four years of high school. She has also earned the incredible accomplishment of having lettered 12 times as a student athlete. She is a member of the National Honors Society, National Spanish Honors Society, Red Hawk track and field team and swim team, for which she served as captain her senior year. Adison volunteer coaches for the Milton Marlin Swim team to help beginner swimmers develop their skills in the water. Following graduation, she plans to continue her education at a university or college with an emphasis on cellular and molecular biology with an ultimate goal of becoming a medical geneticist.