Outdoor Storytime
Stories, finger plays, action rhymes and songs on the lawn at Milton Public Library, 430 E. High St., will entertain those ages 4 and younger from 10:30-11 a.m. Wednesdays, Oct. 13 and 20, and from 5:30-6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18.
A few picnic tables and grass seating will be available, but feel free to bring chairs or blankets from home to sit on.
Event will be canceled in the event of rain or inclement weather. No registration is required.
Storrs Lake StoryWalk,
Families are invited to take a walk on the Ice Age Trail around Storrs Lake between Oct. 13-17 while reading the picture book “Hiking Day” by Anne Rockwell.
Insect Painting
It creeps, it crawls, it has way too many legs … to paint! Takes place from 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. each day from Oct. 18-22 at the library.
Materials and instructions provided. Space is limited. For ages 12 and younger.
Spooky Eyeballs
Use a variety of watercolor techniques to make some creepy peepers. Takes place from noon-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23.
For kids ages 8 and younger. Supplies and directions will be available.