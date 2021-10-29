MILTON
The Connecting Church–Milton Seventh Day Baptist, 720 E. Madison Ave., is once again taking part in Operation Christmas Child, an international relief effort of Samaritan Purse that provides gift-filled shoeboxes to needy children around the world.
In its 18th year of involvement in the program, the Milton-based church will hold a shoebox packing party from 1 p.m.-5:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 6. The public is invited to help but individuals must select a time slot in advance by calling 608-868-274 or emailing churchoffice@miltonsdb .org.
The time slots are needed to maintain social distancing and prevent the spread of COVID-19. The time slots available are 1-2:30 p.m.; 2:30-4 p.m., and 4-5:30 p.m.
This year, the shoeboxes and gifts will include toys, hygiene items and school supplies. Last year, the church packed 280 shoeboxes that were sent to the Republic of Georgia.
Operation Christmas Child has sent hundreds of millions of shoeboxes to boys and girls around the world over the past 28 years.
While there is no cost to help pack the shoeboxes, organizers say a $9 donation covers the cost of delivery for one box.
For more information, visit samaritanspurse.org/occ.