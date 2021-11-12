The Rock County LGBTQ+ Committee is starting a friends and family of LGBTQ+ support group. The first meeting will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, at 416 College St., Beloit.
“The Friends and Family of LGBTQ+ support group is starting because of a great need in our community to gather, talk, absorb change and (alleviate) loneliness among friends and/or family of LGBTQ+ members,” said DEFY Domestic Abuse Beloit LGBTQ+ Survivor Advocate Stephanie Hormig.
“Sometimes new and unknown things can be difficult and scary. We want to help people understand that there is a place for you to ask questions ... and get understanding and help.”
The Rock County LGBTQ+ Committee is also hosting a free “Friendsgiving” event for LGBTQ+ people and allies from 4-6 p.m., Friday, Nov. 19, at Old Fellows Lodge #14, 21 S. Main St., Janesville. Attendees are asked to bring a dish to pass and their own nonalcoholic beverage. No reservations are required.
The Rock County LGBTQ+ Committee works to promote a safe, inclusive and accepting environment for all LGBTQ+ community members through education, activities and support systems. The committee works to bridge the gap between youth and older LGBTQ+ members, and between rural and urban LGBTQ+ members.
As part of Family Services of Southern Wisconsin and Northern Illinois, DEFY Domestic Abuse Beloit offers survivors of domestic abuse all support offered by Family Services. This includes financial planning, parenting support, therapy and counseling, legal advocacy and community outreach.