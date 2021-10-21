From the pages of The Milton Courier and The Milton-Milton Junction Telephone.
25 Years Ago
October 17, 1996—On Tuesday, Nov. 5, voters in Milton, in addition to choosing elected officials, will be choosing what form of city government they want to see.
Voters will be asked to vote on whether the city council should hire a city administrator/finance director under the guidelines of a charter ordinance approved in September. The council’s approval to present the issue in a binding referendum was unanimous. Voters must now decide whether the expenditures, including salary, benefits and office space for the administrator, will be returned to taxpayers in the form of greater efficiency, city growth and attracting business to the community.
Warren Kidder has worn a lot of hats over his lifetime. But last month Kidder, perhaps one of the most well-known residents in the town of Milton, hung one hat up for good.
After an incredible 54 years, Kidder retired as Town of Milton police chief. For the previous five decades Kidder patrolled the main highways and back roads of rural Milton, answering calls and writing traffic citations.
Chris Wagner scored four touchdowns and Joey Carwardine returned a punt 77 yards for his second touchdown of the evening during Milton’s 66-22 win over Lake Geneva Badger before a large homecoming crowd at Carl Anderson Athletic Field.
Members of the Milton School District Board of Education’s Budget and Planning Committee expressed curiosity about the reasons the Milton City Council is apparently not interested in establishing a park near the high school and called for open discussion about the issue. Committee members Diane Pillard, Jim O’Leary and Wilson Leong discussed a variety of topics, including a proposed joint development of park land with the City of Milton.
Last spring, school district voters turned down a referendum that would have raised $1.3 million from district taxpayers to develop into a park 44 acres of land owned by the city near the intersection of Townline Road and State Highway 26. Since that time, school district officials have learned 38 acres of land owned by the Hull family located near the high school across High Street could be available for a park.
Milton Schools Superintendent Jon Platts told the committee that he was contacted by Mayor Richard Dabson who said the council preferred to keep the park at the east side location.
35 Years Ago
October 1986—The School District of Milton Board of Education remained at odds over a contract settlement in its ongoing negotiations with the Milton Education Association, but an impasse had yet to be declared. The school board was proposing an 11.4% salary increase over two years for Milton teachers. The MEA asked for the same increase within a year.
A few wrinkles needed to be ironed out before rail service begins running through Milton once again. Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation and the Wisconsin River Rail Transit Commission expected the Wisconsin and Calumet railroad to begin operation through Milton within 30 days.
Milton City Administrator Joe Szyper proposed a city budget of $1.6 million, a 1.5 percent increase, as council members began planning the 1987 budget.
A plan to turn the former Milton College administration building into a restaurant faded when an Illinois couple pursuing the venture failed to secure financial backing.
Greg Knudsen scored three touchdowns and Mike Saunders two as the Milton High School football team won its homecoming game over Salem Central, 47-14. The win improved Milton’s Southern Lakes Conference record to 6-0.
50 Years Ago
October 1971—Joe Grafenauer completed 24 of 36 passes for 281 yards and four touchdowns—two to former Milton High School standout Dave Paetzold—to lead Milton College to a season-ending 48-0 win over the University of Chicago. The Wildcats finished their season with a 5-4 record in coach Rudy Gaddini’s second year at the helm of the Wildcat program.
Another round of delays seem to lay ahead for plans to provide Milton with first-class postal service. Plans to combine the two post offices serving Milton were delayed until the building leases expire in 1975.
Milton police are still investigating a bomb threat that interrupted classes at the high school and junior high Thursday when students were evacuated at each school at 11:30 a.m. A search of the buildings by police revealed nothing.
75 Years Ago
October 1946—John Ritchie and Jerry von Falkenstein opened Unique Cleaners, a dry-cleaning service, in the former blacksmith shop next to the Milton House.
Two horses belonging to Henry Mullen were killed by a train Monday at 6:30 a.m. when they wondered onto the right-of-way of the Chicago, St. Paul and Pacific railroad south of Milton.
90 Years Ago
October 1931—Milton Junction has a case of smallpox, according to Dr. G.E. Coon after consulting with Dr. Nuzum of Janesville Wednesday morning. Mrs. E.F. Roby is the unfortunate victim of the disease and is very ill. Her daughter, Miss Ina Roby, chief operator at the local telephone exchange, has been vaccinated and is caring for her mother.
Six Milton Union High School students had a narrow escape Wednesday night when the car in which they were riding caught on fire after a crash.
The boys, all football players, were leaving school grounds after practice. The automobile’s brakes failed and the car rolled into the middle of Madison Avenue and in front of a Standard Oil Company truck being driven by F.W. Friedel. Contact with the truck swung the Chevrolet coach around in such a manner that the vehicle overturned and burst into flames.
The boys succeeded in opening a window and crawling to safety. The town fire truck extinguished the flames before they reached the gas tank. The car, owned by of Robert Traynor of Koshkonong, was being driven by his son, Harold. The other occupants were Kenneth Emerson, Ronald Hull, Stanley Langhoff, Loyal Wells and Harry Paul.
Doug Welch is president of the Milton Historical Society and a former editor for The Milton Courier.