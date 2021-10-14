Milton KOA Halloween Events: The Milton KOA Holiday campground is hosting Halloween-related activities the weekends of Oct. 15-17 and 22-24.
Activities include pumpkin painting, a costume parade, site decorating, trick or treating to various campsites and a haunted barn. Adults, kids and pets are welcome.
Milton KOA is located at 872 E. Highway 59 in Milton.
To learn more, call 608-868-4141.
Halloween Trivia: Timber Hill Winery, 1223 Storrs Lake Road, Milton, will host a Halloween trivia night from 6-7 p.m., Oct. 29, to kick off a festive weekend.
More information can be found at timberhill winery.com.
Trick-or-Treat times in Milton: According to the City of Milton’s website, Halloween trick-or-treating hours will be 3-6 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 31.