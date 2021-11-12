These upcoming events are scheduled for The Gathering Place, a nonprofit senior activity center at 715 Campus St., Milton.
Hot Dogs with Santa, Dec. 5
Food, games and photos with Santa will be available at this event.
Prizes suitable for kids ages 1-10 are still being accepting. Drop off all donation at the receptionist’s desk. While you’re there, sign up to be a volunteer at the event or call 608-868-3500.
Tech Corner, 1-3 p.m., Dec. 8 & 9-11 a.m., Dec. 9
Get your technology questions answered by reserving in advance 20-minute appointments. Arrive 5 minutes early for your appointment and bring your smart device. Provided in partnership with the Milton Public Library.
Cribbage, 10:30 a.m., Thursdays
Cribbage, a card game traditionally for two players, involves playing and grouping cards in combinations that gain points. Come check out how to play this card game.
Line Dancing, 9:30 a.m., Fridays
Line dancing classes are now being offered for dancers of all experience levels and lovers of a variety of music.