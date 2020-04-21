The Milton 4th of July Parade Committee announces that registration for the 2020 4th of July Parade is now open.
Registration forms can be submitted through the city's website: www.milton-wi.gov or directly to Derek Henze at Edward Jones 691 S Janesville St., Milton. Feel free to call with any questions at 608-868-1704 or email at derek.henze@edwardjones.com.
The parade theme: "The Heart of Milton."
Because COVID-19 is a continued concern, all city-wide activities are tentative and subject to change.
