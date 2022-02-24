The Milton Middle School’s Unity Team took a cold plunge in honor of the Special Olympics on Saturday, Feb. 19, and raised almost $4,600 for the cause.
Around 21 members of the team traveled to Olin Park in Madison last Saturday where 13 students and four staff members took the plunge.
Jenna Brand is leader of the Unity team and teaches eighth-grade math and algebra at Milton Middle School. She said the Unity Team has been participating in the Polar Plunge for the past eight years and raised more than $40,000 in that time.
“It’s a team of kids that all have the same passion of wanting to make sure that everyone feels included, whether they have a disability or just people of all abilities and making sure they include one another,” Brand said.
The Unity team asked for donations by sharing a donation link through the Milton School District’s newsletter, had a valentine pop sale (where they sold suckers) and held a special “jeans week,” where teachers would pay $5 to wear jeans and their money went to the Unity team.
The team formed in 2013 by a group of teachers at Milton Middle School but was led by Emily Peterson as part of the Special Olympics Unified Champion Schools. The team now includes almost 60 students and 17 teachers. The team meets weekly during lunch where they plan and work on team initiatives.
“For me, I tell kids it’s almost like a holiday for me,” Brand said. “I just get more excited about it every year. Just seeing all the kids and the combination of how much money we’ve raised.”
Brand has even had students who want to continue participating in the Polar Plunge after they leave middle school and move into the high school because they enjoy the experience so much.
“Afterward, they say, ‘I want to do this again,” she said. “Even though I’m going to high school next year, can I come back and do it?’ And I’m like, ‘Heck yeah! Let’s do this.’”