Four Milton residents are running for two seats on the Milton School District Board of Education.Incumbent Rick Mullen will be joined on the spring ballot by John Dummer, Tracy Hannah and Mike Verran. The top two vote getters will serve three-year terms.School board member Leslie Hubert filed a declaration of noncandidacy, which opens up a second seat on the board.