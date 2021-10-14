The Humane Society of Jefferson County, W6127 Kiesling Road, Jefferson, will offer these services and events in October and November:
Fall Rabies Clinic
The annual fall rabies vaccination clinic, sponsored by the humane society in Jefferson and Badger Veterinary Hospital of Cambridge, will be held from 1-3 p.m., Oct. 16, at Jefferson County Fair Park, 503 N. Jackson Ave., Jefferson.
All rabies vaccinations will be valid for one year and cost $15 per animal. The service is provided on a first-come/first-served basis.
For more information, call the humane society at 920-674-2048.
HSJC 2nd annual Trunk or Treat
Children of all ages are invited to the parking lot of the humane society for a fun and festive Trunk or Treat from 2-5 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 30.
It will be an evening of music and trick-or-treating, trunk style, outdoors. Be sure to leave your pets at home as costumes can be scary for some animals.
This event is presented free of charge.
Microchip Clinic
The humane society will hold a microchip clinic from 1-3 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 13, in the shelter’s community education room.
Microchips cost $25 per pet, which includes registration in a pet recovery database. Appointments must be made in advance by calling 920-674-2048 or emailing Tmarshall@hsjc-wis.com.
For more information, call 920-674-2048, or email Community Outreach Coordinator Taylor Marshall at TMarshall@HSJC-wis.com or Executive Director Jeff Okazaki at Jeff@HSJC-wis.com.