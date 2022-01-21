Monday, Jan. 24: Indoor story time with Ms. Jayme, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 25: Teen Advisory Board, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 26: Indoor story time with Ms. Jayme, 10:30 a.m.

Monday, Jan. 31: Indoor story time with Ms. Jayme, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 1: Learn to make tasty treats with snow (virtual event); make miniature corn hole game virtual event, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 2: Indoor story time with Ms. Jayme, 10:30 a.m.; Tween STEAM Challenge

For more information, call 608-868-7462, email mpl@als.lib.wi.us or visit Milton Public Library, 430 E. High St., Milton.

