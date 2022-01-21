Upcoming Events at Milton Public Library Jan 21, 2022 27 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Monday, Jan. 24: Indoor story time with Ms. Jayme, 5:30 p.m.Tuesday, Jan. 25: Teen Advisory Board, 5 p.m.Wednesday, Jan. 26: Indoor story time with Ms. Jayme, 10:30 a.m.Monday, Jan. 31: Indoor story time with Ms. Jayme, 5:30 p.m.Tuesday, Feb. 1: Learn to make tasty treats with snow (virtual event); make miniature corn hole game virtual event, 6 p.m.Wednesday, Feb. 2: Indoor story time with Ms. Jayme, 10:30 a.m.; Tween STEAM ChallengeFor more information, call 608-868-7462, email mpl@als.lib.wi.us or visit Milton Public Library, 430 E. High St., Milton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Defamation lawsuit brought by former Milton School District administrator against former school board member settled One incumbent, three new candidates vie for two spots on Milton School Board Construction of new Carl's Place facility given another year English language arts pilot program proving successful for Milton School District Fire destroys home, kills family dogs in town of Porter Latest e-Edition Milton Courier To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads City Attorney Bulletin