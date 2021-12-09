The unique Sydney advertising clock, which previously stood in the Milton Post Office, is one of the most popular artifacts in the hotel lobby of the Milton House Museum. Manufactured by the Sydney Clock Company in New York, this style clock was a popular fixture in post offices, rail depots and hotels from the 1880s into the early 1900s.
The clock’s unique feature includes three lower panels, each displaying advertisements. Every five minutes the panels rotate to show a different ad.
The Milton House Museum has two of these unique clocks—one from the Milton Post Office and the other from the Milton Junction Post Office. The clocks came to the villages in 1893 after an advanced Sydney sales representative arrived and sold the unique advertising imagery for each clock.
The Junction clock is mounted on the west wall of the museum’s public lobby, near the scale model of the Milton House. The dial of the clock features the name J.A. Hughes, a jeweler who operated a store in the Kelly Block building located at the corner of Merchant’s Row and Vernal Avenue. Hughes was also the band director at Milton Union High School in the 1920s.
The Milton Post Office Sydney clock is now mounted in the lobby of the Milton House Inn and can be viewed by those who tour the museum.
This clock offers a seamless segue for docents to tell the story of A.B. and Amanda Lee, with the ad for Lee’s harness shop visible on the right rotating panel. The unique and historically rich story of the Lees is one of the enthralling stories told in the museum.
A.B. Lee fought for the Union Army during the Civil War as part of the famed Massachusetts 54th, the first colored regiment of all black soldiers to see combat during the conflict. Amanda Lee, A.B.’s third wife, took a separate path to Milton, arriving in the region in 1863 after fleeing slavery in Mississippi.
The clock also contains a litany of names with interesting backstories of early Milton, some with legacies lasting into today’s community.
The top of the clock features an advertisement for the Richmond Hotel, the hotel that operated under different names from 1870 to 1915 next door to the Milton House along the railroad tracks. The building later housed Earl Young’s store until being razed in the 1960s.
The name T.I. Place half circles the face of the timepiece, indicating the likely caretaker of the clock. Thomas Irwin Place came to Milton in 1884 and operated T.I. Place Jewelry at the corner of College Street and Main Street (now Parkview Drive) until his death in 1940 at age 90. From the building that was recently the home for Rockies Pizza, Place sold and serviced jewelry, watches, clocks and musical instruments. Place served on the village board beginning in 1918 and in 1928 was elected village president, a position he held for many years. Six members of the village board served as pall bearers at his funeral.
Moving down the clock, Truman Albertus Saunders operated Milton’s lumber and coal yard just south of the rail tracks for 36 years until his death in 1926 at age 82. Mr. Saunders was born in Berlin, New York in 1844 and came to Milton in 1863 to enroll in Milton Academy. In 1864 he enlisted in the Union Army and served during the final year of the Civil War. Following the war he attended Alfred University in New York, studied music in Chicago and farmed near Walworth before buying Milton’s lumber business in 1890.
Elford Duane Bliss was born in Milton in 1860 and graduated from Milton College prior to entering into his father’s farm implement business. In 1885 he began E.D. Bliss Pianos, Organs and Sewing Machines with stores in Milton and Edgerton, an enterprise he continued until his death in 1918. Bliss served on Milton’s school board for 20 years and was a member of the Milton College Board of Trustees. He was also vice president of the Bank of Milton for several years.
The final name on the clock is that of Calvin Hull. He was the son of Varnum Hull, the Seventh Day Baptist pastor who legend tells us helped Joseph Goodrich conduct freedom seekers through the Milton House. His sister was Jennie Climena Mudge, who shared Varnum’s story with Edna Dearborn. Calvin Hull was educated at Albion and Milton academies and his family farmed near Grass Lake, north of Milton Junction. A Civil War veteran, Hull started a hardware business in 1885 in the lower level of the P. of H. Hall in Milton Junction. Later he built the brick block building on the north end of Merchant’s Row in which his son, Freeborn Hull, operated an implement business for many years. The building later became home for auto dealers, including Dickhoff Chevrolet.
Doug Welch is president of the Milton College Preservation Society and a former editor of The Milton Courier.