The Edgerton Hospital Foundation on Jan. 21 received a $2,150 grant through the Edgerton Community Fund to promote health eating.
The money help support new programming by Edgerton Hospital and Health Services aimed at meeting various needs of the community, including obesity and mental health.
The grant was awarded by the Community Foundation of Southern Wisconsin, Inc.
The hospital plans to start a multi-year program, “Hands on Health,” designed to reduce obesity rates by increasing the community’s access to healthy food, regardless of age, mobility or income.
In addition, class participants will experience the secondary effects of gardening, including reductions in depression, anxiety and body mass index; and increases in quality of life and sense of community.
“We are so grateful to the Edgerton Community Fund for their support,” said Ann Heiden, Executive Director of the Edgerton Hospital Foundation, in a press release. “This grant will help Edgerton Hospital establish ongoing educational programs, provide fresh produce for the hospital’s café, as well as for the local food pantry.”
Through the “Hands on Health” program, Edgerton Hospital Garden Manager Mark Dwyer,will run a series of community programs on growing vegetables in small spaces, accessible gardening and gardening with children. With the assistance of class participants, he will plant vegetable and herb plants.
Later in the growing season, Executive Chef Joshua Ciafullo will use the garden produce in the hospital’s café and for educational classes. Any additional vegetables will be donated to the Edgerton Community Outreach.
Edgerton Hospital serves the communities of Edgerton, Milton and surrounding communities. Founded in 1923, the facility offers inpatient, outpatient, surgical, diagnostic, emergency, urgent care and rehabilitation services. It is an affiliate of SSM Health.