From the pages of The Milton Courier and Milton-Milton Junction Telephone.
25 years ago
November 1996—City voters made their preference clear in a referendum on creating the position of city administrator/finance director. In a heavy voter turnout, over 71% of those casting ballots favored the referendum. The count was 1,397 in favor of the charter ordinance creating a city administrator position and 558 opposed. Approval of the charter ordinance by the public leaves the job of seeking someone to fill the position in the hands of the city council.
Voters in Milton and the surrounding area flocked to the polls in record numbers as the country sent Democratic incumbent Bill Clinton back to the White House for a second term. Milton City Clerk Doris Viney reported an approximate 66% voter turnout, above the 61% statewide average. The Town of Harmony experienced a 75% voter turnout.
When the ballots were counted, city voters mirrored the nation in the presidential race, supporting Clinton by a 1,252 to 664 margin over Republican challenger Bob Dole. Democrats fared well in the city as evidenced by Lydia Spottwood’s 1,270 to 902 advantage over Republican incumbent Mark Neumann in the First Congressional District race. Neumann overcame the deficit to win his second term by a margin of about 3,000 votes district wide. In four First District elections, Neumann had yet to carry the City of Milton where he once taught high school and started a home-building business.
One casualty of the large Democratic turnout might have been Milton’s Scott McCarthy. McCarthy, a Republican, was seeking his second term as Rock County District Attorney but lost by a 31,945 to 26,358 margin to Janesville attorney David O’Leary.
Milton lost one of the long-time leaders of its business community on Nov. 5 with the passing of George Shellestad at age 83. Mr. Shellestad was involved with his family’s Milton Oil Company for more than seven decades, from the time he attended Milton College in the 1930s until the sale of the business in September. He served on the Village of Milton Board of Trustees and was an active member in the Milton Businessman’s Association, and later the Milton Area Chamber of Commerce.
The Monroe Cheesemakers ended the season of the Milton High School football team with a 10-6 win at Carl Anderson Athletic Field on a sunny Saturday afternoon. It was the fourth consecutive season Milton was eliminated by the Cheesemakers in the WIAA Division 2 playoffs. Milton finished the season with an 8-3 record.
Milton High School’s song and dance minstrels were to join the show choir competing in the prestigious Showstoppers National Show Choir Invitational in Nashville. High school choir director Bill Schrank told the School District Board of Education that the school’s Choralation show choir has been selected as one of 15 schools to participate in the show at the Opryland Hotel in Music City U.S.A., March 20-23.
35 years ago
November 1986—Milton saw about a 55% voter turnout in an election that saw Tommy Thompson upend incumbent Tony Earl in the race for Wisconsin governor.
Managers of Milton’s Burdick Corporation organized and purchased 80% of the company shares from Kone Instruments, “returning control of the company to Wisconsin.”
For the second consecutive week, the Milton High School football team was the talk of the town after pulling off a dramatic come-from-behind win over Deforest in the opening round of the WIAA Division 3 playoffs. Milton scored 28 fourth-quarter points, the final touchdown coming on a 54-yard pass from Scott Whitmore to Mike Saunders, for a 44-40 win at Carl F. Anderson Field.
50 years ago
November 1971—Two Edgerton residents, John Eastman and Donald Sherman, lost their lives on Lake Koshkonong when their boat capsized.
Congressman Les Aspin announced Tuesday that the central regional postmaster has recommended to the Post Office Department in Washington that a new post office for Milton be constructed and home delivery instituted for Milton residents in the near future.
Fifteen school buses owned by Walter Sayre were damaged by vandals in recent weeks. The windows of 15 of the 20 buses parked at the Sayre lot on Plumb Street were struck by BB gun pellets, police chief Don Chesmore reported.
Joe Grafenauer completed 24 of 36 passes for 281 yards and four touchdowns, two to former Milton High School standout Dave Paetzold, to lead Milton College to a season-ending 48-0 win over the University of Chicago. The wildcats finished their season with a 5-4 record under second-year coach Rudy Gaddini.
75 years ago
November 1946—Deep freezers are Wes Sharpe’s stock and trade as he made famous the “Little Quonset Hut at the end of Rogers Street” in Milton Junction.
The Milton Union High School football team ended its Rock Valley Conference season with a 27-0 win over Evansville to finish 2-2 in league play.
Miss Woessner’s high school home-economics class visited the Oscar Meyer plant in Madison. The students were guided through the various departments of the plant and witnessed the steps taken in processing meat. While in Madison, students also visited the State Historical Society Museum.
Milton Schools Superintendent C.H. Dorr was named treasurer of the Wisconsin Education Association.
Sketches of the proposed addition to Union High School were on display at the office of Superintendent C.H. Dorr. The building committee consists of Prof. Leland Shaw, A.W. Traynor, Will Trescher and Ross Johnson.
90 years ago
November 1931—Milton native Conrath Dickinson, an enthusiastic aviator, and passenger Miss Etyhel Galligan, both of Milwaukee, were instantly killed when his monoplane fell 200feet and crashed nose first three miles north of Curtiss-Wright Airport near Milwaukee. Born May 3, 1894, in Johnstown, Conrath Gilbert Dickinson was the son of Leon and Minnie Dickinson, Milton Junction.
Leaving her car in gear, Mrs. Richard Wendorf pushed the vehicle to get it started Monday at Koshkonong Station. The car started but got away from her and mowed down a gas pump at Jule Miller’s Store. No one was hurt and the car was not damaged – but the gas pump is absolutely no good.
Doug Welch is the president of the Milton College Preservation Society and a former editor of The Milton Courier.