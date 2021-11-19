Edgerton Hospital and Health Services will host a blood drive from 1-6 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 2. The Rock River Valley Blood Center will be at Edgerton Hospital, 11101 N. Sherman Road. First time donors are asked to bring a photo ID. Rock River Valley Blood Center is Edgerton Hospital’s sole provider for blood and blood products. To make an appointment, call 608-884-1370. Walk-ins are accepted.
MACC Business After 5, Dec. 2
The Milton Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its Dec. 2 Business After 5 gathering at the Bank of Milton, 323 Parkview Dr., Milton.
Snowflake Craft Fair, Dec. 4
Edgerton Student Council presents the 30th annual Snowflake Craft Fair from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 4, at Edgerton High School’s fieldhouse. The event will feature more than 100 vendors from all over the state. Visitors are eligible for hourly door prizes and a grand prize quilt drawing. For more information, email Georgia Paulson at georgia.paulson@edgerton.k12.wi.us
Pop Up Christmas Shop, Dec. 4
Pop Up Christmas Shop, hosted by Chapel Specialties on the Square on Dec. 4, is a shopping event featuring over 20 local vendors, from crafters and artists to direct sales people and food vendors. The event, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, will take place at Chapel Specialties, 819 E. High St., Milton. (For parking, GPS 880 Mc Ewan Lane.) Admission is free, as is one entry per person for the gift basket drawing. The event supports the Milton Food Pantry by collecting donations of cash and nonperishable food. For more information, contact Deanna Sorenson at 608-201-8217 or angelmoonllc@gmail.com