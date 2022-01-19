Two residents were displaced and two dogs perished in a fire that destroyed their home in rural Rock County last week.
On Jan. 11, firefighters from the Edgerton Fire Protection District responded to reports of a fire at a residence in the 7900 block of Caledonia Road in the town of Porter.
Dispatchers from Rock County 911 Communications received a call just after 2 p.m., when an employee of a nearby business noticed smoke and later flames coming from a nearby house.
When Edgerton firefighters arrived, the second story of the house was engulfed in flames and several walls had already collapsed.
According to Edgerton Fire Chief Randall Pickering, the fire was declared under control just before 3 p.m. Joining Edgerton firefighters were units from Milton, Evansville, Janesville and Stoughton.
One of the occupants told investigators that both fixed and portable heaters were in use when he left the residence around 9:15 a.m.
There was no people inside the house at the time of the fire. However, two family dogs were inside and died. Pickering said the house was considered a total loss.
Due to the rural location of the house, more than 500 feet from a roadway, additional fire vehicles were requested from Janesville and Stoughton. Because of the limited water supply, members of responding fire departments, including water transport vehicles from Footville, Cottage Grove and Orfordville.
Extremely cold weather also factored into the need for extra assistance, as it was later determined the pipes of the residence had frozen. As of Tuesday, Pickering said the remnants of the house are frozen solid, therefore difficult to pick through without destroying evidence.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation and is likely stalled indefinitely, given the state of the debris and frigid conditions. “We will work closely with the Insurance Investigators to coordinate when everyone agrees it is safe to go in and try to pull things apart. And given the weather forecast, it could be a long, long time,” Pickering said.