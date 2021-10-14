Milton Courier staff
Just in time for the changing leaves, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) announced that Rustic Roads are now available as geographical information system (GIS) maps.
The Rustic Roads program provides motorists, bicyclists and hikers with designated routes for leisurely travel through scenic countryside. Today, there are 123 designated Rustic Roads spanning almost 743 miles through 61 counties.
An example of a Rustic Road in Rock County is the 2.7-mile Serns Road between County N and North John Paul Road heading north out of the Town of Milton. On its GIS map, WisDOT says Serns Road “traverses picturesque and gently rolling agricultural terrain.”
Other area Rustic Roads included on the WisDOT’s GIS map (at data-wisdot.opendata.arcgis.com/) are Poeppel, Cold Spring and Bark River roads east of Lake Koshkonong. Rustic roads can bedirt, gravel or paved.
The growing number of interactive, easy to use GIS maps make a wide range of WisDOT information more accessible.
“Information that is readily available in a clear, useful format serves the public well,” WisDOT Secretary Craig Thompson said. “Whether this information helps you take an enjoyable drive along a Rustic Road as the leaves are changing, or it helps inform a business decision, it is here to serve you.”
Other WisDOT GIS maps identify adopt-a-highway segments and opportunities, provide crash statistics, traffic counts, weight restrictions and locate future construction projects.
The maps are interactive, allowing users to zoom in and out, add data layers, print, export and perform other actions. WisDOT provides geospatial data (for use with GIS software and tools) free of charge.