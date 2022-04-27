TOWN OF RICHMOND — Don’t ever ask Bob Cullen or John Alf to go cookie shopping for you—unless it is for a good cause.
Cullen, the vice president of the Bank of Milton, and Alf, the ag/commercial loan officer at the First Community Bank in Milton, each paid $300 a dozen for two dozen chocolate chip cookies Saturday.
Now, those weren’t just any cookies. They were made using “Grandma O’Leary’s recipe” by Heidi Crull—a granddaughter of Mary O’Leary, who originated the recipe.
But Cullen—a first cousin of Jim, Bill and Russ O’Leary, who were all in attendance--and Alf had another reason for bidding with their banks’ money against each other to secure those chocolate chip gems: the money was going to the Milton High School Future Farmers of America organization.
They had driven to Badger Bob’s, a bar/eatery located on County A near the intersection of Highway 89, along with approximately 100 other interested people, for the event.
“Grandma O’Leary, really all the O’Learys, have always been big supporters of the FFA,” said Cullen, who served as the Milton FFA treasurer for more than a decade. “Those cookies have been sold many, many times.
“It’s a very valuable recipe.”
Bob Johnson, owner of Badger Bob’s and Badger State Auction, was the appropriate master of ceremonies. Johnson jump-started the Milton FFA program when he was hired by the Milton school district as a agriculture/technology teacher in 1980.
“At that time I think we had 37 kids in the program,” Johnson said. “The program then took off. By the time I left (in 2006), I think we had 198.”
The alumni group grew as well, growing from 13 when Johnson started to 250 when he left. Several of the bidders Saturday wore Milton FFA alumni shirts.
Johnson spent two hours Saturday calling the bidding and promoting the many donated items, which included an autographed Giannis Antetokounmpo framed print and Packers and Badgers memorabilia, quilts, gift certificates, seeds for farmers and dozens of other items.
Alf, who was a freshman at Milton High during Johnson’s final year there, was one of those wearing a Milton High FFA alumni shirt.
“FFA helped me get a scholarship to UW-Platteville,” said Alf, who made several other purchases besides the cookies at Saturday’s event.
Johnson, who flew out to Las Vegas early Sunday morning to be the auctioneer at a University of Wisconsin athletic booster club outing fundraiser, has been the auctioneer at many of the FFA’s auctions as well as other benefit events throughout Southern Wisconsin.
“Bob is a doer and a promoter,” Cullen said. “Bob has a perfect spot out there for fundraisers. He gets the job done and has fun doing it.”
For years, the annual event had been held at the Oak Ridge Golf Club on the Thursday before Mother’s Day. The course has a greenhouse, and the organizers would sell plants as part of the fundraiser. With the financial support of Milton stalwarts Pat Meeker and Wally Schilsberg, the organization has had solid backing.
“All the local businesses have been supportive of the efforts of the FFA,” Cullen said. This has been their primary fundraiser for many, many years.
“The money is used for scholarships, and we send kids to Washington D.C. for leadership conferences. They have a lot of support going to national conventions.
“As an organization, we’re probably biggest in town as far as scholarships are concerned.”
With the auction canceled last year due to the coronavirus, Saturday’s beautiful weather and the generous bidders provided a nice financial boost to the FFA.
Johnson said the total raised Saturday would approach $40,000.
Once again, members of the Milton High FFA will benefit from the way those cookies crumble.