Milton Courier staff
Two UW-Whitewater faculty members were among 25 UW System employees honored for their advocacy of LGBTQ+ issues and for providing outstanding education about women of color.
The award recipients were honored at a Nov. 4 ceremony hosted by UW System Senior Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Officer Warren R. Anderson.
Among the 11 honorees for the 2021 Dr. P.B. Poorman Award for Outstanding Achievement on Behalf of LGBTQ+ People is Ashley Barnes-Gilbert, a women’s and gender studies instructor at UW-Whitewater for more than five years.
A University Relations press release said the honorees “have helped to create a safer and more inclusive climate for LGBTQ+ people.”
The award is named after Paula B. Poorman, a highly regarded faculty member at UW-Whitewater who was also dedicated to improving the lives of LGBTQ+ people. Sixty LGBTQ+ people and their allies have received the award since it was established in 2008.
UW institutions submit nominations for the awards, which highlight each recipient’s contributions to advocacy, activism, or scholarship that enhances the experiences of, and improves the climate for, LGBTQ+ people.
The UW System also announced the 14 recipients of the 2021 Outstanding Women of Color in Education Award, an annual honor given to faculty, staff, students or community members to recognize their achievements in advancing equity and inclusion for people of color within the UW System as well as communities across the state.
This year is the 26th anniversary of the award through which more than 400 women of color have been recognized for their transformational work.
Among the 14 2021 Outstanding Women of Color in Education honorees was Ana Caballero Mengibar, an associate professor of political science and associate director of the Undergraduate Research Program at UW-Whitewater.
“This year’s award recipients are doing important and significant work to enhance equity and opportunity for our students, faculty and staff,” Anderson said. “The UW System is honored to recognize their dedication to making our campuses and broader communities more welcoming places to live, work and learn.”