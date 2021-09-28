MADISON
Gov. Tony Evers proposed a nearly $25 million package of bills Tuesday targeting the state’s agriculture industry and rural communities, announcing the plans along with Democratic lawmakers at the World Dairy Expo.
“The state can do more and should do more to invest in farmers and the agriculture industry,” Evers said.
He announced the package after touring the 54th World Dairy Expo in Madison, which returned after a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Evers used the opportunity to tout a package of bills targeting rural Wisconsin.
The centerpiece is a proposal that would create $20 million in grants to help Wisconsin food banks and pantries buy food from local farmers. Another bill makes $2.6 million in tuition grants available for students enrolled in a meat-processing educational or training program at a college, university or technical college.