City presents 2022 Community Awards

Jun 3, 2022

The city of Milton presented its annual Community Awards on Thursday, May 26 at The Gathering Place. Recipients of 2022 awards included:

Karl & Ellen Westlund - Library Volunteers of the Year
Lon Liefke - Employee of the Year
Sarah Stuckey
Dave Schumacher
Jessica Arnold
Michael Sessler
Milton FFA Alumni
Dawn Main
Peter & Linda Petroff - Historic Preservation Award
The Gathering Place Fishing Club
Kari Klebba - Historic Preservation Award
Heather Peck - Police Officer of the Year

Karyn L Saemann