The city of Milton presented its annual Community Awards on Thursday, May 26 at The Gathering Place. Recipients of 2022 awards included : 

  • Karl & Ellen Westlund - Library Volunteers of the Year
  • Lon Liefke - Employee of the Year
  • Sarah Stuckey
  • Dave Schumacher
  • Jessica Arnold
  • Michael Sessler
  • Milton FFA Alumni
  • Dawn Main
  • Peter & Linda Petroff - Historic Preservation Award
  • The Gathering Place Fishing Club
  • Kari Klebba - Historic Preservation Award
  • Heather Peck - Police Officer of the Year