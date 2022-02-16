Fans of Milton’s Fourth of July fireworks have something new to look forward to: Rhythm and Booms.
The show will be held at Schilberg Park on Monday, July 4, with a July 5 rain date.
The future of Milton’s fireworks and even of the Fourth of July festival itself were in question in recent years. Derek Henze, who had run the Fourth of July Parade for several years, stepped in as organizer of the festival last year, and he told the Courier he’s pleased with this development.
Rhythm and Booms pairs music timed with fireworks. The show was held in Madison for more than two decades before “Shake the Lake” replaced it in 2015.
“One of the initial visions I had right from the moment I took it over was how awesome would it be if we had a program like Rhythm and Booms?” Henze said.
Henze looked into the trademark for the brand and found it was still active. He then contacted Madison Festival, Inc., and an agreement was made for Milton’s exclusive use of the popular and familiar brand.
The Madison group was supportive of the idea, he said.
“It was very, very selfless of them to be willing to say, ‘Hey, if you can utilize this brand and bring that program down to your festival, great!’” Henze said.
Everything for the festival is in place, Henze said.
Milton High School band director Nathan Czech helped coordinate and facilitate the soundtrack, which has been finalized with the help of WJVL in Janesville. A donation by Mike and Diamond McKenna of Diamond Assets, who have supported the fireworks in the past, secured the financing.
Spectrum Pyrotechnics Inc. of Reeseville is on board, too. The company has done similar programs at smaller events, Henze said.
“That was the prerequisite when I hired on the firework company for last year,” he said. “One of the things they had to have was the ability to take on something like Rhythm and Booms.”
Festival goers will see other changes and enhancements with this year’s event, Henze said.
Softball tournaments will be back, along with the traditional carnival, beer tent and music. In addition to the large event stage, there will be smaller family stages, as well. Henze said the activities on those stages – which are still being determined – will be varied from paid performances to displays and activities from local organizations.
Even the parade is enhanced with the addition of a grandstand. WJVL will be there, too.
“It will be an action-packed four-day festival from July 1 to July 4,” he said.
Taking on the role of event organizer was “really, really scary,” Henze said.
After the Milton FFA Alumni announced early 2021 that, after many years it would no longer run the event, questions swirled around whether or not the long-held traditional festival would continue. Volunteers can be hard to find and despite financial support by the city, local businesses and individuals in the community, funding is always a challenge.
But Henze’s memories of the 4th of July festivities go back to his childhood.
“The festival is the heart and soul of this town,” Henze said. “For it to die, what a shame that would be for Milton.”
For the first time, a logo has been created and a website, still under construction, is live. The website will be up-dated as plans develop and will include a donation function.
Henze said he hopes this will encourage people to make a contribution.
“We’re grateful for any funding,” he said. “Anything people are willing to donate, even $10, means we will have the most robust festival in the state.”
For information and updates, visit the event website at milton4thofjuly.com.