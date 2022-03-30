When weather conditions allow, Central Park adjacent to Milton High School, will be the subject of a facelift.
The city of Milton gave the 4-acre park to the Milton School District in November. That might come as a surprise to some Milton residents.
“When you talk to the community, people always thought we owned Central Park and the city owned Schilberg Park,” said Stephen Schantz, the district buildings and grounds supervisor.
Now the school district aims to improve the park throughout the spring and summer.
The first scheduled project will improve the existing eight tennis courts. The courts, which have undergone patching the past 10 years, will be replaced. The district will add pickleball lines on four of the courts. The area around the courts will be expanded to allow spectator seating.
“There will four upper courts and four lower courts with fencing around them,” Schantz said. “We’ll be urging community use of the courts. We’ll be adding pickleball lines, which has really become popular.”
The tennis court work will not be completed until mid-June, so it will prevent the Milton High boys tennis team from having any home meets this season. The Red Hawks have been traveling to Edgerton to practice at outdoor courts there.
New shot put and discus throw areas will be constructed for track and field meets. They will be located where the ice rink was located in the past.
“We’ll have five throwing rings with sand landing areas,” Schantz said. “We’re also constructing a discus area just outside the fence along the rightfield line of the softball diamond. They’ll be throwing the discus into the outfield.”
That upgrade will be finished after this spring’s track season ends, Schantz noted.
“It will be nice to have five shot rings and three for discus,” Schantz said.
The final stage of work will involve the parking lot and pavilion area.
The parking lot will be replaced with a bigger lot that will include spaces for people with disabilities, Schantz said. In addition, all the pathways, such as the one that runs between the pavilion and the restrooms, will be replaced.
The district also will making any needed repairs on the buildings and repainting them with school colors, just as Schilberg Park buildings feature.
The public will be able to hold gatherings in the pavilion.
“It will still be open to the community just like Schilberg Park,” Schantz said.
When the projects are complete, the district will work with M-Rec, the city’s recreation program, to incorporate programs like pickleball leagues for Central Park facilities. The Tuesday night softball leagues and youth softball will continue to play at Central Park.
All the district work should be completed by Aug. 1.
“We excited to make the improvements and have the community enjoy it,” Schantz said. “There will be a lot of stuff going on.”