Milton native Adam Shultz of Coldwell Banker Commercial McGuire Mears & Associates has been named as one of Coldwell Banker Commercial’s 3 Under 30 for 2020. Shultz was recognized as a young commercial real estate professional who is making strides in the industry by understanding the importance of building strong customer and community relationships.
“In the short time since he joined our team, Adam has shown incredible initiative and a real drive to succeed," said managing broker Bill Mears.
Shultz has a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and Spanish from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He joined Coldwell Banker Commercial McGuire Mears & Associates in 2019 and holds real estate licenses in both Wisconsin and Illinois.
