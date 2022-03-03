The Milton School District named the week of Feb. 28 through March 4 crossing guard week.
The district’s crossing guards are the first and last adults from the school district who Milton students encounter during the school day. The guards are city employees, but the district considers them a part of their team.
“Crossing guards are there for Red Hawks in all weather conditions: rain, shine, sleet, icy, cold, and breezy,” said Kari Klebba, Milton School District’s communications and safety coordinator. “They literally walk into traffic to protect the safety of our students.”
Milton West’s crossing guard is Shannon Schaapveld, who is a new guard this year. Schaapveld has children in the district. She is also a local photographer and a member of the Milton Chamber of Commerce.
Another crossing guard is Aimee Leonard, who works at an intersection close to Milton East Elementary School. Klebba describes Leonard as a “crack-up” who is “so much fun to talk to.” Leonard enjoys the conversations she has with students each morning. In particular, she formed a bond with students after mentioning she used to live in Japan.
One student was fascinated by this fact and Leonard has been giving impromptu Japanese lessons to the students when they interact in the morning and afternoon.
Joy Dyer is the guard for Milton East. She is a member of the district’s school nutrition program. Josh Hollenbach is the guard at Milton Middle School and Northside Intermediate School on Madison Avenue. At Harmony Elementary School, Ms. Fischbach—her first name wasn’t provided—is the crossing guard.
“At the district and building level, we regularly receive messages from community members and from families complimenting the crossing guards,” Klebba said. “They are known for offering a friendly wave and smile to everyone driving by.”