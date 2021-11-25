From the pages of the Milton Courier and Milton-Milton Junction Telephone
Thirty-five years ago the Milton High School football team lit up the community with an electrifying run through its unbeaten 13-game season, resulting in the first of two WIAA Division 3 state championships under legendary coach Jerry Schliem.
Schliem’s team capped the season in dominating fashion, beating Northland Pines 38-20 on a late afternoon at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. The Milton gridders repeated the feat three years later by giving Schliem his second state title in 1989.
After running the table of its Southern Lakes Division West Division schedule, Schliem’s group became known as the “Cardiac Kids” by winning two heart-stopping post-season games before dominating their final two opponents of the remarkable run.
Prior to the expansion of the high school playoff system, the championship tournament was limited to conference champions. To get into the playoffs, Milton had to first get past a powerful Burlington team, champs of the Southern Lakes East Division.
In an evening weekday game played on what is now Perkins Stadium on the UW-Whitewater campus, Milton scored two touchdowns in the final 51 seconds to beat the Demons, 26-22. Trailing 22-20, Milton recovered an onside kick and quarterback Scott Whitmore connected with Mike Saunders for a 30-yard touchdown pass as time expired, sending Milton fans into a frenzy.
A few days later, before a packed house at Carl Anderson Field, Milton overcame a 33-16 third-quarter deficit to defeat De Forest, 44-40. Whitmore and Saunders again hooked up for the winning score when Saunders caught a 54-yard bomb for the winning touchdown with less than two minutes remaining in the game.
The following Saturday afternoon, Milton cruised to a 37-14 win over Wisconsin Dells in the semi-finals in front of what was the largest gathering to that point at Carl Anderson Field. Behind 244 yards rushing by Saunders, Milton easily disposed of Northland Pines to bring home the state championship trophy.
Saunders became the first Milton back to rush for 2,000 yard in a season, finishing with 2,028 rushing and 561 receiving yards. Saunders went on to an outstanding four-year career at Iowa and played eight years in the Canadian Football League.
Saunders and three of his 1986 teammates are inductees to the Milton-Area Athletic Hall of Fame.
Tight end and linebacker Mike Westrick earned an NCAA Division 1 scholarship to Northern Illinois University where he lettered four years as the team’s center and was captain his senior season. Whitmore played two years of football and baseball at UW-Whitewater before transferring to UW-Madison where he played two seasons of baseball. Marty Roberts, a junior lineman on the 1986 team, was a four-year starter for the Illinois State University football team.
25 Years Ago
November 1996—The Milton FFA and FFA Alumni returned from another triumphant appearance at the National FFA Convention in Kansas City with the Milton Alumni group taking second in the nation among alumni affiliates. Since 1989, Milton has been named the top affiliate five times and was also second in 1990. The award is based on contributions the alumni made to FFA students and the Milton community for the 1995 calendar year. Leroy, Illinois, was named top affiliate.
Each year the Milton Alumni group sponsors scholarships, purchases equipment for student programs and sends students to leadership conferences. In 1995, the Milton FFA Alumni also undertook the renovation of Carl F. Anderson Athletic Field. Milton FFA members also reaped awards at the convention. Jill O’Leary and Amanda Reed received the American FFA Degree Award, the highest award offered by the FFA.
Freshman swimmer Kristen Cefalu set a new school record in the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:09.45 while placing seventh at the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association state meet held in Madison.
Students at Milton Middle School shattered their own record by donating 2,124 items to the Milton Food Pantry ahead of that year’s Thanksgiving holiday. All 34 RAP groups contributed. The top donating classes from grade seven included Mr. Regez’s group (first), followed by Mr. Lamont and Mr. Devoe. Eighth grade classes were led by Mr. Rotar’s group, followed by Mrs. Zimdars and Mr. Roberts.
Discussions between the School District of Milton Board of Education and the Milton City Council concerning the possibility of trading city land earmarked for a park along State Highway 26 for a plat near the high school ended with Mayor Richard Dabson saying the city should speak with the landowner about the issue. The meeting between the board and council was held to discuss an alternative to the $1.3 million park referendum that was defeated by just 12 votes in May.
35 Years Ago
November 1986—Milton’s FFA Livestock Judging Team of Denise Fagen, Gary Gosda and Mike Gransee, previously chosen as the top team in Wisconsin, received an overall bronze medal at the National FFA Convention in Kansas City.
The Milton City Council hosted a public forum to discuss a parking ban on Janesville Street near the Milton House Museum.
State Department of Transportation official Bob Stone updated the Milton City Council on plans for the reconstruction of a 10-mile stretch of State Highway 26 between Milton and Fort Atkinson.
50 Years Ago
November 1971—The Milton City Council tabled for 30 days any decision to be made on whether First Class postal service should be provided to city residents.
Chester Skelly was named to the board of directors of the Milton Savings and Loan.
The Milton High School basketball team opened its season with a 63-59 loss to Lake Mills. Guy Fish led Milton with 21 points and Roger Reed added 15.
A new firm, Gypsum Supply Company, of Wisconsin, announced plans to erect a 3,000-square-foot facility on Storr’s Lake Road.
75 Years Ago
November, 1946—Professor Walter Davis Thomas, who had taught Greek at Milton College since graduating from the school in 1884, died at age 91. Thomas attended 65 consecutive Milton College commencement ceremonies, one of the longest such records in the state.
Rossini’s “Stabat Mater” and Bach’s “Chjristmas Oratorio” were performed by the 100-voice Choral Union under the direction of Prof Bernhardt H. Westlund on the Milton College campus.
The Sadie Hawkins and Hard Times Dance was held in the Milton Union High School gym Saturday from 8 p.m. until midnight. Music was provided by the Downbeats.
90 Years Ago
November 1931—The Agricultural Department at Milton Union High School once again organized evening classes for farm boys and farmers not enrolled in the school. The first meeting of the course decided the subject to be taken up. the previous year the group studied soil problems and soil fertility. About 20 farmers turned up regularly for the meetings.
Several Milton Junction sharpshooters tried their skill at the Blue Rock Shoot at Otto Arndt’s in Koshkonong. While several of the local fellows had good luck, there were one or two businessmen who didn’t.
Nine of the 43 people examined at the free chest clinic held in Milton on Nov. 16 by the Anti-Tuberculosis Association were determined to have the disease.
Formal inauguration of President Jay William Crofoot of Milton College took place at the college gymnasium. The gala started with a colorful academic procession and closed with a banquet.