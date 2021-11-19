Rock County Parks is buying Camp Indian Trails from the Boy Scouts of America Glacier’s Edge Council for $3.4 million, according to a statement released Wednesday.
Camp Indian Trails is a 178-acre property comprised of three parcels northwest of Janesville and east of the Rock River just off North River Road.
“Opening this wonderful property to the public will prove to be a tremendous investment,” Rock County Board Chairman Rich Bostwick said in the release. “Generations to come will look back at this acquisition as being both wise and foresighted.”
Created in 1946, the camp provided outdoor recreation, camping and education opportunities for Boy Scout troops in southern Wisconsin. The camp has developed to include trails, campsites, lodges and cabins, a man-made lake, and many other amenities.
“Protecting the environment has been an integral part of the Boy Scouts of America since our founding, and we were dedicated to finding a new partner that appreciates everything this beautiful piece of property has to offer,” Glacier’s Edge Council Scout Executive Ron Timmons said in the release. “We are excited Rock County has purchased Camp Indian Trails and that the land will be enjoyed by local residents and youth groups like our own for years to come.”
Rock County Parks and The Glacier’s Edge Council are expected to complete the sale in the coming months. The sale is also contingent on final approval by the Rock County Board of Supervisors.
It is anticipated that at least a portion of the $3.4-million purchase price will be covered by some of the $31 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding the county expects to receive.
A detailed report released in May suggested the purchase price could be between $1.2 million and $1.6 million.
“Whether you’re a hiker, fisher or simply a person who enjoys the outdoors, we are excited to announce this potential use of Camp Indian Trails and look forward to the future of this magnificent property,” Rock County Parks Manager John Traynor said.