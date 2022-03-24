Jessica Westlund’s love of music started as a second-grade student. The Hales Corners native began piano lessons at that time and then later started taking band classes as a fifth-grader in the Whitnall School District.
“I knew music was going to be my thing,” Westlund said. “ It came easily to me.”
In high school, Westlund was inspired by her marching band teacher and found being a part of the band very rewarding, especially when she competed at local competitions. She decided in high school she wanted to go into music education because she made a lot of friends and it became a refuge to her.
Westlund attended Lawrence University, where she majored in music education and later obtained a master’s degree from National Louis University in Chicago. She’s been a music teacher in Milton for the past 16 years.
“It’s just been awesome teaching here,” Westlund said. “It’s always been a very supportive community for music in all the schools that I teach in. Parents support, administrators and teacher support. That’s been awesome. It was a learning experience, for sure.”
She currently teaches sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade students at Milton Middle School and Northside Intermediate School. Westlund is also in charge of recruiting new band students in fifth grade. Each year, the sixth-grade band performs for fifth-graders at an assembly concert to get them excited about band and music. The choir, ukulele club and bucket drumming club also perform. It’s an opportunity for the students to see what they can take part in next year.
“In April, we get them all together again (the fifth-graders) and sort of go through, this is a flute and this is what it looks like,” she explained. “This is what it sounds like. And this could be you and we can talk about it.”
The students are able to sign up for band after that and test out different instruments in May. Over the summer, they’re able to start lessons.
Westlund herself is a lifelong clarinet player. Part of her training to become a band director was being able to play every instrument in the band. She explains the director has to have, at least, a high school level knowledge of each instrument in the band.
Each year, Westlund experiences special moments with all her bands. This year’s eighth-grade band has been with Westlund since they were sixth-graders. When the band was in sixth grade they had only one concert and then went into the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown in March 2020.
“They made it through the seventh-grade band partially doing virtual and partially in school,” she said. “It’s been weirdly scheduled. Now, as eighth-graders, they got to have a concert again starting in December this past year.”
Westlund is proud of how the eighth-grade band has persevered through these past couple of years. Over the past 16 years, she has noticed how band class has been a special place for some students who might feel left out in other places.
“But in the band, they’re a different person and they can express themselves in a different way,” Westlund said. “That’s what keeps us all going, I think. Just seeing these kids love the band and are awesome musicians and they’re here because they love it. I think that’s the best part of our job.”