Beginning Monday, Ryan Spoehr is coming aboard at the Milton Courier in the role of managing editor. Spoehr has been the managing editor at The Courier of Waterloo and Marshall, another Adams Publishing Group and Hometown News Group publication, since mid-2021.
“I’m excited to join the Courier. This keeps me in Adams Publishing Group, which was important to me, but also brings me back to the Stateline area which is something I’m looking forward to,” Spoehr said.
Spoehr was a community editor in nearby Walworth County for two years while working for Southern Lakes Newspapers in Delavan. From 2016 to 2018, he was the editor of the Whitewater Register and The Enterprise of Palmyra and Eagle. He was also a community and business reporter for the Delavan Enterprise, Elkhorn Independent and other Southern Lakes publications.
After growing up in Lake Mills, Spoehr joined Hometown News Group in 2010 as an intern for the Lake Mills Leader, Cambridge News and Deerfield Independent. He returned in 2012 to the Sun Prairie Star as one of four college students from around the state to participate in an internship program sponsored by the Wisconsin Newspaper Association. Spoehr also reported for the McFarland Thistle and The Herald-Independent of Cottage Grove and Monona in 2013.
In college, Spoehr was a reporter at The Clarion, the Madison Area Technical College newspaper. There he held several different titles, including editor in chief, news editor and sports editor. He earned an opinion writing award from the Associated Collegiate Press in 2014. Also at Madison College, Spoehr earned a journalism certificate under the tutelage of former USA Today correspondent Larry Hansen and former Wisconsin State Journal entertainment reporter Natasha Kassulke.
Spoehr also had two stints with Black Earth-based News Publishing Company. In 2014, he joined The Banner Journal in Black River Falls, just outside of Eau Claire, as a general assignment reporter, and returned in 2018 to be the managing editor of The Clark County Press in Neillsville, a half hour outside of Marshfield.
“My hope is to combine my experience around the state and in the Stateline Area with a willingness to learn and meet new people,” Spoehr said. “I have a passion for getting out to community events and getting to know people. I look forward to meeting folks in Milton.”
This move allows Spoehr to be close to his father, Myron, who still resides in Lake Mills, and his girlfriend Heather, who lives in Delavan. Spoehr has family throughout Wisconsin, mainly in Madison, Watertown and Waukesha. His brother, Brandon, lives in suburban Chicago.