Milton-based Diamond Assets, a company that specializes in helping organizations replace Apple devices and technology, recently hired Keith Schmidt as its chief revenue officer.
Schmidt will lead product acquisition and sales teams as well as provide marketing and customer experience leadership.
“Keith is a great addition to our team,” president of Diamond Assets Diamond McKenna said in a press release. “He brings to the table new insight in revenue growth strategy and tracking to put us in a better position to help others with their technology lifecycle management.”
Before joining Diamond Assets, Schmidt served as vice president of client success at XSELL Technologies. Before XSELL, Schmidt spent 15 years in sales and sales leadership roles in healthcare and telecommunications, including Epic Systems and Huron Consulting Group. He also spent 10 years at CUNA Mutual Group, where he led the project management office before moving over to their product team and creating strategic planning processes.
“I’m so impressed with what the Diamond Assets team has accomplished to date,” Schmidt said. “I know there’s even more, we can accomplish together, and I can’t wait to tap into the incredible growth opportunity that exists in both the education and enterprise markets.”