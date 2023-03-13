MCR_230317_FINANCE1

Milton High School Graduate Brittany Ousterhout, 24, works at a clinic in Madison as an ultrasound technician. She had originally wanted to be a veterinarian before she crunched the numbers in a high school class in financial literacy.

Ever since she was little, Brittany Ousterhout wanted to be a veterinarian. She had a passion for horses and wanted to spend her days around them.

Then she ran the numbers. In a financial literacy course at Milton High School, Ousterhout calculated the years she would spend in school, the six-figure debt she would accumulate, and the comparatively small salary of a veterinarian.

