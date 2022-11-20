The Milton Common Council will have an $8.32 tax rate, or an $832 impact on a $100,00 home. It is also 17 cents more than expected because of expenditures being higher than anticipated, even weeks before the budget was approved.
The tax rate is a part of a $5.3 million budget, which is a 2.8% increase from last year’s budget.
A week prior to when the budget was approved, City Treasurer Kelsie Bannach discovered that the levy increased more than the city had anticipated because of a tax increment financing (TIF) subtraction that they did, which bumped up the levy, a 17-cent increase. With that increase in levy, the draft budget restored part of police chief search funding that had been removed last week.
The biggest cut is that the city had planned to budget for $30,000 for the recruitment of a new police chief, but now instead are “rolling the dice” and hope that recruitment will cost less than $30,000, and that the cost can be absorbed through the current budget, or come out of contingency funds. However, $15,924 was added to the budget to keep searching. The city will still need more dollars at some point to cover the search, City Administrator Al Hulick noted. Police Chief Scott Marquardt plans to retire in November 2023.
Hulick said insurance premiums are up by 6.9%, which alone added $31,963 to the budget.
Other notable changes included energy and fuel costs increased 8% to a $15,172 expenditure in 2023, the police union contract will see a 3% raise in 2023, contracted services (assessor, legal, insurance) increased by $7,923, and the city’s 2023 debt repayment schedule increases $42,300 next year.
Other major changes – both increases and decreases from the 2022 budget that Hulick noted – include an addition of a 12th police officer adding $82,865, elimination of a planning and zoning coordinator position removing $81,263, full-time adjustments for three employees adding $37,778, wage adjustments adding $54,630, fire department allocation adding $13,856, employee allocations reducing by $54,820, and non-property tax revenues reducing by $49,003.
Capital items such as police squad cars, maintenance of facilities and public lands, streets projects, and a skid loader for the city total $256,000.
During the Oct. 25 meeting, Hulick shared that he had had to cut $28,000 from the budget since he had last shared a draft with the council on Oct. 4. The $28,000 that was cut was cut to “balance” the budget, but the total budget amount never changed between the two meetings, as the city is restricted by levy limits. At the time the budget was presented on Oct. 4, Hulick knew he still needed to cut $28,000 to meet levy limits.
A large chunk of that was a loss in state aid. The City of Milton receives various state aid allocations from the state of Wisconsin, which will decrease by $17,032 next year. $13,000 of that was a loss of road aid.
In order to balance the budget by $28,000 – the city took a risk, Hulick said on Oct. 25.