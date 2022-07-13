As local business owners adapt after pandemic-related struggles, an upcoming event at the Milton splash pad aims to bring foot traffic downtown.
Farmhouse Finds owner Nikki Olson created the event, the Milton Night Market. Olson said it will be a “big block party” in and near the splash pad, from 5-8 p.m. Friday, July 21. It will include food trucks, live music, farmers market-type vendors and many local businesses expect to stay open into the evening.
The splash pad is at 700 E. High St. Parkview Drive, which is adjacent to the splash pad, will be closed.
Olson said the hope in addition to having some fun is to draw shoppers downtown, amid a challenging economic time.
“I know we’re all having a tough time coming out of the pandemic and we are at what looks to be the start of a recession,” Olson said.
When Olson first pitched the idea to the city council, she pushed it as “Adult Night at the Splash Pad,” but after discussion and collaboration, her and alders agreed to make family fun be the focus.
“I think a lot of adults would like to run through the splash pad but it’s not always acceptable. So now (families) can and have some fun,” Olson said.
Olson said there is hope of having this event be a “good vintage market” because the regular farmers market could use more foot traffic.
With the struggles downtown, Olson recently called 2 meetings of business owners on Goodrich Square.
“We’ll see what comes out of it,” Olson said. “We call ourselves the ‘Goodrich Gang.’ We have all bandied together and we’re doing this as a team. It’s just been fun with fresh ideas and fresh faces.”