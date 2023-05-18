JANESVILLE — Sword swallowing, folk music and costumed performers converge on Janesville this weekend as part of the city’s 16th annual Renaissance Faire.
The annual event is at Traxler Park, 600 N. Main St., in Janesville is Saturday, May 20 and Sunday, May 21 from 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. both days. It will go on, rain or shine.
The Janesville Renaissance Faire draws around 2,500 attendees each year, according to organizer Chris Last.
“There isn’t a whole lot of entertainment like this in this area,” Last said.
The Faire’s live music lineup includes “a ton of really good musical acts that perform at folk festivals,” Last said, including Bounding Main, an internationally-renowned sea shanty group who sing harmonic versions of traditional songs.
Their certain brand of “traditional and contemporary nautical music bring the listener into the world of pirates, adventure, and romance,” according to the Faire’s website, http://www.jvlrenfaire.com.
There are at least 20 acts booked for the weekend. They include Pyro & Penumbra, a fire spinning show that showcases the talents of fire artistry, and Kazamir the Hungry, a sideshow act that specializes in sword swallowing, fire breathing, glass eating, and more.
There will also be more than 50 vendors on-site selling everything from jewelry to masks, rocks and minerals, handmade original artwork, tarot readings, bath products, and crocheted goods.
This year’s theme is the English Renaissance period of the late 1500s, but that won’t likely stop its guests from showing up in an array of different costumes, including pirates, Romans, fantastical creatures, and more.
“We love to see the creativity of the guests,” Last said.
One-day admission passes are $7 for adults, with the $1 off for donating a non-perishable food item to support local charities. One-day passes are $4 for children aged 5-12, $4 for seniors, military, and first responders, and free for children under 5.
Two-day passes are $10 for adults and available for purchase at the gate.