Janesville Renaissance Faire
A participant in the 20222 Janesville Renaissance Faire dons fairy wings.

 ANTHONY WAHL

JANESVILLE — Sword swallowing, folk music and costumed performers converge on Janesville this weekend as part of the city’s 16th annual Renaissance Faire.

The annual event is at Traxler Park, 600 N. Main St., in Janesville is Saturday, May 20 and Sunday, May 21 from 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. both days. It will go on, rain or shine.