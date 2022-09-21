Gathering Green

The Gathering Place will open its new space, "The Gathering Green," Oct. 1. The space sits on two acres behind the Gathering Place.

 Ryan Spoehr/Adams Publishing Group

The Gathering Place, 715 Campus St., will dedicate its new “Gathering Green” on Saturday, Oct. 1 with a reception from 5-7 p.m. The event will also mark the Gathering Place’s 30th anniversary.

The Gathering Green is the culmination of a nine-year project that has taken ke physical form in the past year, including a new pavilion used for concerts this past summer.