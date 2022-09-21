The Gathering Place, 715 Campus St., will dedicate its new “Gathering Green” on Saturday, Oct. 1 with a reception from 5-7 p.m. The event will also mark the Gathering Place’s 30th anniversary.
The Gathering Green is the culmination of a nine-year project that has taken ke physical form in the past year, including a new pavilion used for concerts this past summer.
Gathering Place Board Vice Chair Diane Pillard said the addition of the outdoor Gathering Green will allow for growth of the venue as a community space, beyond just a senior center.
The pavilion was finished last year, but has been used more this year. Events last year had been stalled out of COVID-19 precautions.
“This summer has been the first time we’ve been able to use this whole park,” Pillard said.
The two-acre Gathering Green space is at the corner of Rogers and High streets behind the Gathering Place. Money from the Marion Allen Foundation and some from the senior center was used to buy the property.
A house once sat on the site, and was taken down in a controlled burn. After that, the site was cleared, a parking lot added as well as walkways and utilities. A pavilion, concession stands and restrooms were also built on the property. There are also pergolas and benches. The gazebo has been relocated.
Benches were purchased by people to memorialize loved ones.
The pavilion has been named the “Mallon Family Pavilion” after the family who donated money and bought naming rights for the structure. Weddings have also been done in the Gathering Place, and they can now be done in the Gathering Green, as well.
“In the long term, we’d like to do some outdoor theater as well,” Pillard said.
There will be a free concert during the dedication.
Funding for the project came from private donors. There were five different pledge levels, including friend ($1-4,999), bronze ($5,000-9,999), silver ($10,000-24,999), gold ($35,000-49,999) and platinum ($50,000 and higher).
A large portion of the money also came from the Marion Allen Foundation. Allen donated the money for the Gathering Place when construction started in 1991. It opened in 1992.