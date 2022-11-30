The learn-by-doing tinkering and trial-and-error adjusting by Joseph Goodrich throughout his great grout experiment produced mixed results during his lifetime and the nearly 150 years since the Milton House and other grout buildings in what became Milton were constructed.
It’s evident the Milton House itself serves as a prime example of those mixed results. Still standing since being completed in 1845 is the hexagon inn that served as the centerpiece for Goodrich’s complex of commerce and tenement. The rectangular Goodrich Block, however, represents the other end of the architectural success spectrum, its care and maintenance an on-going challenge until its two mid-section blocks collapsed the evening of April 30, 1948.
When Goodrich arrived in the Prairie du Lac area in 1838, he began contemplating ways to construct buildings using materials indigenous to the region. Slack lime gravel was bountiful to the area as evidenced by the existence of many area gravel pits, including the pit just south of Storrs Lake about a mile east of the Milton House that was mined for more than 150 years.
Goodrich put to work a system of forming up walls using a mixture of mixed sand, slaked lime, broken stones and gravel with water which he called “gravel wall construction.” Goodrich termed the mixture “grout” but in later years the more accurate term “lime gravel” has been used to term Goodrich’s concoction. Whatever term assigned, this was a primitive method of concrete construction.
Like any old building, the hexagon has undergone necessary and regular care to keep it standing. The Goodrich Block, however, at times dominated the time, energy and financial commitment of Joseph Goodrich and his son, Ezra. Joseph, in fact, was in the process of extensive repairs of the block when he fell ill and died in October 1867.
Ezra Goodrich inherited a thriving hotel business in the hexagon and a problematic Goodrich Block. He expended a great deal of time and financial resources in an extensive 1868 renovation to finish the repairs begun by his father. In his 1905 diary, Ezra Goodrich again referred to a collapsing wall, this time at the rear of Block 2. He wrote that he attempted to make the repairs using lime gravel.
The constant care needed to keep the Goodrich Block standing took a big hit when Ezra died in 1916 at age 91. During the 30 years that followed, the block fell into disrepair as the Great Depression took its toll on the businesses that once called the block home and much of the wing was vacated.
In the early-evening hours of April 30, 1948, Earl Young was shaken from sleep by the thunderous ovation of Blocks 3 and 4 of the Goodrich wing clapping together as they fell in on themselves.
Young lived and operated a general store in the former Richmond Hotel which stood for years just a few feet south of the Goodrich Block. Young’s 70-year-old building shook and reeled as tons of debris came clamoring to the ground in the mid-section of the Block. According to the May 1, 1948 edition of the Janesville Gazette, Young turned on a fire alarm at about 10:30 on that Friday evening. Within minutes, members of the Milton Fire Department, Village Marshall Leon Todd, Milton Junction Constable Ralph Campbell and two Rock County Sheriff’s Department deputies arrived on the scene of Milton’s oldest building, still in use as a boarding house and home for seven people.
Upon arrival officers and firefighters found debris from the collapse spewed onto the sidewalk and street in front of the 104-year-old building. The debris was belched from a 20-foot hole in the side of the building that was ripped open by the movement. The roofline still ran the entire length of the west-facing Block and had yet to fall in on itself as evidenced by photos taken during the next day’s light.
Rescuers were entering a scene of a building that continued to crumble. The immediate focus of authorities went to freeing tenant Albert Serns from his pinned position under a large slab of concrete. Serns, 57, was resting on the bed in his second-story apartment when the floor gave away and he and the bed dropped to the ground floor. A large slab of concrete pinned Serns against the bed. The Gazette article described the event this way:
“Serns, whose bed was against the wall on the second floor, dropped in a shower of other furnishings and rubble to the street level. He was covered with debris and rescuers could not at first locate him, although they could hear his groans.”
Firefighters and deputies labored through the debris of the unstable surroundings, the newspaper said, as additional chunks of concrete and sand fell about their heads.
“At the constant risk of causing a new collapse, workmen fastened chains to the slab, and it was shifted by the power of two automobile tow truck cranes.”
After about an hour, rescuers were able to lift the slab enough to free Serns. He was transported to Mercy Hospital, the newspaper reported, where he was treated for minor injuries.
Serns was one of seven tenants still living in the block at the time of the collapse. None received significant injuries, though the Gazette gave the following account of a narrow escape.
“Arthur Wetzel, a World War II veteran, who had a room in the wing suffered minor bruises when he attempted to escape as he heard the walls falling down, stepped through a hole in the floor and fell to the ground level. He landed on a burning oil stove, which had set fire to debris around it, but he extinguished the blaze with a blanket before it spread.”
Wetzel was badly bruised in his fall but did not require hospitalization. He was taken to the home of Lois Goodrich, who resided in the Goodrich house and was custodian of the property for the Goodrich estate. The newspaper listed the other occupants of the building as Andrew Thorson, 78; Otto Pastorious, who was not in the building at the time; Mrs. Elizabeth Emmons, 64; George Miller and Hattie Snyder. Some of the tenants were taken to the Monterey Hotel in Janesville for the night.
Hundreds of residents from Milton and Milton Junction gathered at the scene and firefighters and others cleared debris until about 1:30 a.m. May 1. The clean-up was a several-months process and was led by an early incarnation of the Milton Historical Society. Society members had been negotiating with Lois Goodrich to acquire the hexagon and block for conversion to a museum. Following the collapse, the society was able to acquire the property at a reasonable rate.
The museum opened to the public in 1954 and was named a National Historic Landmark in 1998.