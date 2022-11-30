COLLAPSE

On the morning of Saturday, May 1, 1948, the Milton community awoke to the fact a large portion of one of the village’s oldest buildings was reduced to rubble. Two of the middle blocks of the Goodrich Block attached to the Milton House Inn, collapsed on themselves, ultimately destroying four of the wing’s five blocks.

 Milton Historical Society

The learn-by-doing tinkering and trial-and-error adjusting by Joseph Goodrich throughout his great grout experiment produced mixed results during his lifetime and the nearly 150 years since the Milton House and other grout buildings in what became Milton were constructed.

It’s evident the Milton House itself serves as a prime example of those mixed results. Still standing since being completed in 1845 is the hexagon inn that served as the centerpiece for Goodrich’s complex of commerce and tenement. The rectangular Goodrich Block, however, represents the other end of the architectural success spectrum, its care and maintenance an on-going challenge until its two mid-section blocks collapsed the evening of April 30, 1948.

