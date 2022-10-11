Phil Jones

Phil Sheridan Jones, who was born into slavery in Virginia in 1850, barbered at two in Milton Junction during the 1890s and early 1900s. This photo was likely taken in the shop Jones occupied at the intersection of Vernal Avenue and Merchant's Row. In the chair awaiting a shave is Milton Junction physician George E. Coon.

The stories of Andrew Pratt and Amanda Lee are shared prominently with guests who tour the Milton House Museum. Those accounts illustrate examples of former slaves coming to Milton during and following the Civil War to make new lives for themselves.

A third installment of those tales is the story of Milton Junction barber Phil Jones, whose childhood was of a Virginia slave family.