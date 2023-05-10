John Fredrick Whitford served as a teacher and principal at Milton High School from 1908 through 1913. The school housed first-through-12-graders and was located on the current grounds of Milton East Elementary School. The photo offers a good view of Whitford’s classroom. Written in chalk script just below the flag are the words “Always Do Right.” Also of note is the fact that at the time of this photo, still recent in the annals of history was the assassination of President William McKinley in 1901. A portrait of McKinley is positioned in the middle of the flag, its frame draped with a black shawl.
John Fredrick Whitford served as a teacher and principal at Milton High School from 1908 through 1913. The school housed first-through-12-graders and was located on the current grounds of Milton East Elementary School. The photo offers a good view of Whitford’s classroom. Written in chalk script just below the flag are the words “Always Do Right.” Also of note is the fact that at the time of this photo, still recent in the annals of history was the assassination of President William McKinley in 1901. A portrait of McKinley is positioned in the middle of the flag, its frame draped with a black shawl.
MILTON -- John Fredrick Whitford was one of the early rocks of Milton’s educational foundation, touching a couple of generations of the community’s learners through his role as high school teacher and principal, baseball coach, Milton College professor and as the director of public relations for the college.
Whitford was cited in 1956 as a Pillar of Milton, the annual award given by the Milton College Alumni Association recognizing alumni for their outstanding contributions to the Milton community. Whitford died in 1965 at age 87.
Born in Berlin, NY in 1878, Whitford attended Alfred University in his native state prior to transferring to Milton College, from which he graduated in 1903. Whitford then received a B. A. Degree from the University of Wisconsin in 1907.
In 1908, Whitford was hired as a teacher and principal at Milton High School, a first- through -12th grade school on the current site of Milton East Elementary. He also served as coach of Milton High’s successful baseball team which won three consecutive Du Lac League championships.
In 1910, the Milton nine not only won the DuLac League championship but also defeated a Mukwonago team that had been unbeaten in three seasons. The game, arranged by Whitford and the Mukwonago coaches, was billed as a “State Championship” game. The title was largely ceremonial, and it should be noted that the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association did not recognize baseball state champions until the 1940s.
Another highlight of the 1910 baseball season was a trip arranged by Whitford to Comiskey Park to scrimmage the White Sox big-leaguers and then watch Chicago’s afternoon game with the Red Sox from the owner’s box as special guests of Charles Comiskey. To help pay for the train trip, the team “barnstormed” its way to Chicago, stopping overnight twice on its journey south to play games and split the gate.
Whitford recounted the Chicago trip during a 1960 reunion of the team.
“The boys did so well that season I arranged a trip to Chicago with the opportunity to go on the Comiskey field and practice in the morning against the White Sox,” Whitford recalled at the 50th reunion. “We had box seats there in the afternoon when the Sox defeated the Boston Red Sox in a 13-inning game.
Our funds were not voluminous and it’s pretty costly to pay expenses of a dozen athletes on such a trip so we played two games en route.”
No doubt, that was a season long remembered by the team members.
Whitford remained at Milton High through 1913. The school’s Golden Arrow Yearbook was dedicated to Whitford with the following citation:
“In appreciation of his six successful years of undaunted effort, during which our school has prospered more than ever before, we gratefully dedicate this volume of the ‘Golden Arrow’ to our Principal J. F. Whitford.”
From 1923 to 1930, Whitford served as a professor of education and philosophy at Milton College. He later served as director of public relations for the college. Whitford was an authority on the life of Abraham Lincoln and completed extensive research on his life-long hobby, collecting rare documents and pictures. Of the many articles written by Whitford on the life of Abraham Lincoln, the last was published three months prior to his death in 1965.
The 1956 Pillar of Milton Award stated:
“The Milton College Alumni Association takes pride in honoring J. Fredrick Whitford on this, the 53rd anniversary of his graduation as one who has made an outstanding contribution to his Alma Mater; who as Professor of Psychology and Education stimulated the thinking of scores of students, many of whom he aided directly in the securing of positions; who later became Director of Public Relations, a position he filled with energy and dignity; and who has, by his continued interest in and enthusiastic support of the athletic programs at Milton College, made a substantial contribution to the Physical Education Department and won for himself and for Milton hundreds of loyal friends. In token of our regard, we hereby declare J. Fredrick Whitford to be a Pillar of Milton.”