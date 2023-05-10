MILTON -- John Fredrick Whitford was one of the early rocks of Milton’s educational foundation, touching a couple of generations of the community’s learners through his role as high school teacher and principal, baseball coach, Milton College professor and as the director of public relations for the college.

Whitford was cited in 1956 as a Pillar of Milton, the annual award given by the Milton College Alumni Association recognizing alumni for their outstanding contributions to the Milton community. Whitford died in 1965 at age 87.